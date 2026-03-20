Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are among those to be named in Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad.

The final international break before this summer’s World Cup takes place next week, with England having friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

This is the final chance for England players to impress head coach Tuchel, who recently committed to The Three Lions by penning a contract extension until 2028.

And Tuchel’s latest squad will look pretty different to the one selected for the November international break, with this partly because of Man Utd’s recent form.

Under interim boss Michael Carrick, Man Utd’s season has transformed since January and they are now a clear frontrunner to secure Champions League qualification.

After no Man Utd players was named in Tuchel’s last squad, this recent resurgence was always likely to lead to some of their stars earning England call-ups, especially with Mainoo and Maguire performing so well.

A report on Thursday evening claimed Maguire is the ‘most likely’ of Man Utd’s players to be named in Tuchel’s squad due to his ‘experience and leadership’, while Mainoo was also ‘close’ to a recall.

And it turns out that each player is in the England squad, with David Ornstein reporting for The Athletic on Friday morning, before the full squad announcement at 10:00, that Mainoo and Maguire have returned with Newcastle United standout Lewis Hall. He has also confirmed that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has kept his place in the squad.

TalkSPORT, meanwhile, have claimed that Jude Bellingham, despite only just recovering from a hamstring injury, is to be included, while Sky Sports‘ Rob Dorsett believes Mainoo has taken Alex Scott’s spot in the squad.

Dorsett explained: “There is an awful lot of speculation before Thomas Tuchel announces that squad.

“It’s big, big news that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be back in this England squad. He is still only 20 years old.

“The last time he played for England was the Euros final in Berling in the summer of 2024, more than 18 months ago.

“There have been no Man Utd players since that final, not a singal one has been selected by Tuchel up to this point.

“It’s a big boost to him and suggests as well that Tuchel is looking at his central midfield options; he hasn’t made up his mind. Adam Wharton and Alex Scott were both in the England squad in November, first-time call-ups for them under Tuchel.

“Both were impressive – are they both going to miss out now? I think there is a strong chance that might be the case.

“I am also hearing that James Garner is pushing very hard for a first call-up to the England senior squad as well.”