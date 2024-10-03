Interim boss Lee Carsley has named his 25-man England squad for their upcoming Nations League group matches against Greece and Finland this month.

The Three Lions are back in action this month as they have Nations League group matches against Greece (home) and Finland (away) next week.

England are once again being managed by Carsley, who was made interim manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to quit after his side’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Carsley has been given a boost ahead of this international break as the FA have reportedly not been in contact with Jurgen Klopp and three other potential replacements.

The 50-year-old could still do with a couple of positive performances during this month’s international break and he named his squad on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Dominic Solanke has been included, while Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire have been omitted.

This was subsequently confirmed as the FA confirmed England’s 25-man squad for their upcoming internationals.

Marcus Rashford and James Maddison are among the other notable absentees. Eberechi Eze has also not been included, while Ollie Watkins and Kyle Walker have returned.

Full 25-man squad…

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins