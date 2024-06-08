What do the confirmed England squad numbers for Euro 2024 tell us?

England have confirmed their squad numbers for Euro 2024, with signs from the past suggesting bad news is in store for Eberechi Eze and Kobbie Mainoo.

For some, the squad number confirmation might point to some starting line-up hints, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold donning the 8 with Marc Guehi at 6.

But that is far too boring and straightforward and probably woke, so instead the only possible solution is to look at who wore the numbers in England‘s other two 26-man major tournament squads at Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022, and extrapolate from their experiences for good and bad omens heading into Germany.

1 – Jordan Pickford

After also adorning the same number at the 2018 World Cup, Pickford has equalled David Seaman’s record of four major tournaments as England’s official No. 1.

2 – Kyle Walker

Only 14 players have ever made more World Cup or European Championship appearances than Walker (17), who stands to surpass the likes of Gary Lineker, Sol Campbell, Marcus Rashford, Michael Owen and Jordan Henderson even if he just plays every group game. But should England drop their trusted right-back?

3 – Luke Shaw

As the only left-footed defender Gareth Southgate has actually selected, it is hardly revealing to see Shaw given such a prominent number. He “could have some involvement in the second group game” at the earliest.

4 – Declan Rice

The last four players to wear the No.4 for England at a major tournament before Rice first did at Euro 2020 were Eric Dier, James Milner, Steven Gerrard and Trevor Sinclair. That is heritage.

5 – John Stones

The last five men to wear the No.5 for England at a major tournament before Stones first did at the 2018 World Cup were Gary Cahill, Martin Kelly, Michael Dawson, Rio Ferdinand and John Terry. So much heritage.

6 – Marc Guehi

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Harry Maguire, who played 510 of a possible 690 minutes and started five of seven games. After missing the start of the tournament with injury, he played every minute from the final group game to the final itself, scoring in the shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Harry Maguire, who played 429 of a possible 450 minutes and started all five games. He was forced off through injury late in the group opener against Iran, but did not miss any game time otherwise.

7 – Bukayo Saka

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Jack Grealish, who played 176 of a possible 690 minutes and started one of seven games. Only two players made more substitute appearances for England, with assists coming against Czechia and Germany.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Jack Grealish, who played 86 of a possible 450 minutes and started none of five games. But he did play in each, this time making more substitute appearances than any teammate and scoring in the Iran win.

8 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Jordan Henderson, who played 154 of a possible 690 minutes and started none of seven games. Henderson remained on the bench for the first two group games, then was brought on in each of the next five, scoring against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Jordan Henderson, who played 271 of a possible 450 minutes and started three of five games. The vice-captain was again on the bench to begin the tournament but established himself as a starter for the final group match and in the knockouts, when he scored in the last-16 against Senegal.

9 – Harry Kane

The last England player other than Kane to head to a Euros wearing the No.9? Andy Carroll. There’s the bar.

10 – Jude Bellingham

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Raheem Sterling, who played 639 of a possible 690 minutes and started all seven games. He scored three goals and set up one, only being substituted in the last group match against Czechia and the quarter-final thrashing of Ukraine.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Raheem Sterling, who played 149 of a possible 450 minutes and two of five games. He scored and assisted in the group opener against Iran and started the goalless draw against the United States, but only played 11 substitute minutes thereafter in the defeat to France.

11 – Phil Foden

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Marcus Rashford, who played 88 of a possible 690 minutes and started none of seven games. He was brought on in five matches, playing no more than 25 minutes each time.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Marcus Rashford, who played 140 of a possible 450 minutes and started one of five games. But he finished as England’s joint-top scorer in Qatar with three goals.

12 – Kieran Trippier

It would not feel right to see him wear any other number for England at a major tournament.

13 – Aaron Ramsdale

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Dean Henderson, who did not play.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Nick Pope, who did not play.

14 – Ezri Konsa

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Kalvin Phillips, who played 664 of a possible 690 minutes and started all seven games. He played every minute bar about half an hour of the quarter-final win over Ukraine, assisting the only goal against Croatia.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Kalvin Phillips, who played 42 of a possible 450 minutes and started none of five games. He only played twice, assisting one goal against Wales and finishing the last-16 win against Senegal.

15 – Lewis Dunk

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Tyrone Mings, who played 192 of a possible 690 minutes and started two of seven games. He replaced an injured Maguire in the group fixtures against Croatia and Scotland, only featuring against Czechia thereafter.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Eric Dier, who played 36 of a possible 450 minutes and started none of five games. He played 20 minutes against Iran and quarter of an hour against Senegal.

16 – Conor Gallagher

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Conor Coady, who did not play.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Conor Coady, who did not play.

17 – Ivan Toney

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Jadon Sancho, who played 98 of a possible 690 minutes and started one of seven games. He played the full 90 against Ukraine in the quarter-finals and made two brief substitute appearances, one immediately before missing a penalty in the final shoot-out against Italy.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Bukayo Saka, who played 288 of a possible 450 minutes and started four of five games. He finished as England’s joint-top scorer with three goals.

18 – Anthony Gordon

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who played 19 of a possible 690 minutes and started none of seven games. He was a substitute in two, against Croatia and Ukraine.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played 34 of a possible 450 minutes and started none of five games. All of his game time came in the 3-0 win over Wales.

19 – Ollie Watkins

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Mason Mount, who played 462 of a possible 690 minutes and started five of seven games. He missed the matches against Czechia and Germany but played at least 90 in the other five fixtures, including almost 100 minutes against Italy in the final.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Mason Mount, who played 186 of a possible 450 minutes and started two of five games. He started the first two matches, missed the third and was then a late substitute in the fourth and fifth.

20 – Jarrod Bowen

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Phil Foden, who played 158 of a possible 690 minutes and started two of seven games. He started the first two group games, before making his only other appearance as a substitute in the semi-final against Denmark.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Phil Foden, who played 258 of a possible 450 minutes and started three of five games. He was out of the side at the beginning of the tournament but started the final three matches, scoring against Wales and assisting twice against Senegal.

21 – Eberechi Eze

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Ben Chilwell, who did not play.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Benjamin White, who did not play and left the camp early due to personal reasons.

22 – Joe Gomez

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Benjamin White, who did not play.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Jude Bellingham, who played 414 of a possible 450 minutes and started all five games. He scored one goal against Iran and assisted another against Senegal.

23 – Dean Henderson

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Sam Johnstone, who did not play.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Aaron Ramsdale, who did not play.

24 – Cole Palmer

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Reece James, who played 90 of a possible 690 minutes and started one of seven games. His only appearance was in the goalless group-stage draw against Scotland.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Callum Wilson, who played 48 of a possible 450 minutes and started none of five games. He made two substitute appearances, assisting one goal against Iran and coming on against Wales.

25 – Adam Wharton

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Bukayo Saka, who played 269 of a possible 690 minutes and started three of seven games. He did not feature in the first two matches, then missed only the Ukraine quarter-final thereafter, ending his tournament as a penalty-missing substitute in the final.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: James Maddison, who did not play.

26 – Kobbie Mainoo

Worn at Euro 2020 by: Jude Bellingham, who played 58 of a possible 690 minutes and started none of seven games. He was a substitute against Croatia, Czechia and Ukraine.

Worn at World Cup 2022 by: Conor Gallagher, who did not play.

