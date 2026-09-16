Branthwaite, Calvert-Lewin and Hall have done enough for recalls

Among six ripe for England recalls, we have two almost dead-certs, two hopefuls and two who could hardly do more to catch Thomas Tuchel’s eye…

The England manager names his squad on Friday for four Nations League fixtures against Spain, Croatia and home and away clashes with Czechia.

This is the first selection since the World Cup so changes are anticipated.

These six stars could hardly have done more to earn a place back in the England squad…

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

It seemed a mistake to omit Palmer from the World Cup even when the Chelsea star was struggling for form. Now he’s flying again, Tuchel cannot continue to ignore arguably England’s most-gifted playmaker.

For starters, it would show that Tuchel has learned nothing from a wasted World Cup. What good are inquests if the most obvious findings are ignored?

Many disagreed with Palmer’s omission but, before the tournament, rarely with much conviction following his performances in a dreadful season for Chelsea. Still, even before his absence was felt, it only ever felt like a temporary exclusion and a kick up the arse until Palmer rediscovered his mojo.

The hurt of missing a World Cup and the positive influence of Xabi Alonso seems to have helped Palmer find his spark once more. Six goal involvements – four goals and two assists – in six games since the start of the season is the consequence of Palmer being freed from whatever was weighing him down last term.

It helps being paired with his pal, Morgan Rogers. Tuchel needs to take that dynamic back onto the international stage.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

The only reason Branthwaite would not be in the England squad is a need to manage the Everton defender’s minutes. If the decision was based purely on form, the centre-back would have one of the strongest cases for selection on this list.

Branthwaite has been outstanding for Everton this season. As has James Tarkowski – the 33-year-old partners a new Leeds hero at the back in the team of the season so far – but with a decade between the pair, it is Branthwaite most prominent on Tuchel’s radar.

The England boss was at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to watch the 24-year-old deliver a man-of-the-match performance against Spurs, underlying his importance to David Moyes.

That has never been lost on the Everton manager, which is why some caution may be necessary around Branthwaite. The 6’5″ defender missed most of last season with hamstring problems either side of 10 appearances between Boxing Day and April.

Having played every minute in the Premier League so far for Everton after spending much of the summer receiving specialist treatment in Germany, Moyes might prefer Branthwaite to use the international break more conservatively than chasing a first England appearance in over two years and a maiden start.

If a recall is not forthcoming this week, it won’t be long.

Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

“I was obviously gutted,” said the Newcastle defender about his World Cup snub. “These things happen and I’m trying to use it now as extra motivation to get myself back in the squad for the next international break.”

Job done, surely? Hall was one of Newcastle’s best players last season and that form has continued into the new campaign under new management at St James’ Park.

Interest from Manchester United – even if they never decisively acted on it – and the reassurance gained from a new, improved contract at Newcastle will have helped rebuild any confidence lost after being ignored by Tuchel.

Hall probably should not have taken it personally – the England boss just doesn’t seem to fancy conventional full-backs. But the World Cup showed the folly of his approach.

In the team of the season so far, Hall has to be back in the England reckoning.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United)

We know from Calvert-Lewin’s call-up in March that the Leeds striker was in Tuchel’s mind before the World Cup. Instead, the England boss took Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney to the USA, even if he evidently did not fancy either to offer an alternative or support to Harry Kane.

Watkins and Toney both now being in Saudi presumably re-opens the discussion around who might supplement Kane among the attackers in the England squad.

It would certainly be worth re-visiting Calvert-Lewin. The 29-year-old was rejuvenated at Leeds last season and he looks in even better nick this term.

He has three goals in his first four games and was ‘unplayable’ when Newcastle were slapped all over Elland Road in his final match before Tuchel names his next squad.

In terms of traditional no.9s to cover for Kane, what other options does Tuchel really have?

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Perennial Tottenham target Gibbs-White is again being linked with Spurs, so the poor lad could do with some good news…

The Forest midfielder seems always to be on the fringes of Tuchel’s thoughts. Which is understandable when you consider the alternative options in midfield. But surely Gibbs-White deserves a chance to really show what he can do on the international stage?

The 26-year-old has accumulated 65 minutes in an England shirt under Tuchel, none as a starter.

He was gutted to miss out on selection for the World Cup, especially after scoring 10 goals in the final 15 games of the season. That form has carried over into this term, putting Gibbs-White among illustrious company.

8 – Morgan Gibbs-White has either scored or assisted in each of his last eight Premier League away games (6G, 4A); only Erling Haaland (September 2023), Robin van Persie (May 2011), and Andrew Cole (December 1993) have enjoyed longer runs in the competition (all 9). Tourist. pic.twitter.com/9qeZGppZfq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2026

If not now, in this form at the start of a new international cycle, it might be never for Gibbs-White.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

The Arsenal youngster has not been involved in an England camp since last November, after which Tuchel explained that he needed ‘more starts, more minutes’ for his club to be considered again.

Lewis-Skelly has fulfilled that brief, despite Arsenal seemingly gauging the mood around selling him in the summer.

The 19-year-old was brought back into the Arsenal XI for the run-in last season, starting seven of their last 10 games to get the Gunners over the line in the title race while also lining up in the Champions League semi and final.

Lewis-Skelly has also started all Arsenal’s four Premier League games at the start of their title defence, despite the signing of Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

There is some debate, though, over how long that arrangement will last, so perhaps the time needs to be now for Lewis-Skelly.

As Tuchel has acknowledged, MLS is also in direct competition with Nico O’Reilly, whose grip on his England place looks as strong as ever.