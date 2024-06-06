England squad: ‘Surprise inclusion’ is ‘cut’ by Southgate after ‘devastated’ Maddison is dropped

According to reports, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been ‘cut’ from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships.

Trafford was included in Southgate‘s provisional 33-man squad despite slipping down the pecking order at Burnley during the Premier League run-in.

The 21-year-old shone for England U21s at last summer’s European Championships as they won the tournament but he struggled during his debut season at Turf Moor following his £15m move from Manchester City.

Despite this, Trafford is considered a potential long-term successor to Jordan Pickford in the England reckoning and was included in Southgate’s initial squad along with the Everton star, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale.

England’s first Euro 2024 group match is against Serbia on June 16. Before this, they face Iceland on Friday night in their second of two pre-tournament friendlies.

On Monday night, Trafford was an unused substitute as Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane scored in England’s 3-0 win against Bosnia at St James’ Park.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to confirm his final 26-man squad and a couple of players have already been dropped.

On Thursday afternoon, it emerged that Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison had been cut and he was later joined in being dropped by Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah.

A new report from The Athletic reveals Trafford has also been informed that he will not be travelling to Germany for Euro 2024.

‘Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been cut from England’s squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany. ‘Trafford, 21, was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad named in late May. ‘He was an unused substitute in England’s 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday and will now leave camp before Friday’s final warm-up game against Iceland at Wembley. ‘Trafford’s departure means Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale are the three remaining goalkeepers left in the squad.’

After learning that he will not be going to Euro 2024, Spurs midfielder Maddison admitted that he is “devastated” at the news.

“Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

