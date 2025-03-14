Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford have been recalled to the England squad.

Thomas Tuchel has handed first call-ups to Newcastle’s Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, while there’s a shock recall for Jordan Henderson and a less shocking recall for Marcus Rashford.

Tuchel was named as England’s new manager back in October, replacing interim boss Lee Carsley at the helm, but has had to wait until now to name his first 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, which included a few of surprise inclusions and more than a few significant absentees.

Rashford didn’t make the England squad for Euro 2024 and hasn’t played for the Three Lions since the friendly defeat to Brazil just under a year ago, but has been included in the squad having been revitalised on loan at Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old is yet to score for the Villans since his switch from Manchester United but has four assists in nine appearances to persuade the former Chelsea boss into giving him an opportunity for England.

Kyle Walker has somewhat surprisingly retained his place having moved to AC Milan in January, but the most surprisingly (and frankly bizarre) returnee is Jordan Henderson.

The 34-year-old hasn’t played for England since November 2023 in what we all assumed would be his last England cap after he fled to Saudi Arabia before moving to Ajax.

Burn has been handed a first call-up at the age of 32 while at the other end of the age spectrum, 18-year-old Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly has been given the opportunity by Tuchel.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has just been speaking in his news conference before Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and has called Burn’s selection “one of the great football stories”.

“Incredible moment for Dan. I have to say there is no one more deserving in my opinion. Starting to work with Dan when we did, came in during our relegation battle. Just such an inspiring guy but also a very talented player,” Howe said.

“I think it is a great story really, one of the great football stories, one of the great comebacks.

“Someone who had to do it the real hard way, coming through the leagues. Dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man, an inspirational figure.”

Chelsea’s Reece James is another left-field inclusion having started just seven Premier League games this season, with Tuchel’s previous association with the right-back giving his recall after two years away from the Three Lions set up more than a whiff of nepotism.

Among the notable absentees are Nottingham Forest trio Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Elliott Anderson, while Brighton’s Danny Welbeck and Ipswich striker Liam Delap can also count themselves unlucky, though Jack Grealish’s absence comes as no great surprise.

BBC Sport claim ‘Tuchel planned his squad announcement for Friday to take into account the English players playing on Thursday in Europe for Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea’.

The England boss is said to have spoken to more than 55 players on the phone, with FA chief Mark Bellingham claiming he was “building connections” with the players.

Tuchel has been partly working remotely from Germany – which caused an insane media meltdown when it was revealed last month – but Bellingham clarified last week that Tuchel is based at St George’s Park and living in London.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders

Marc Guehi, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards

Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane