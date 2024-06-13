A pundit has tipped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to “let down” Gareth Southgate and England at this summer’s European Championships.

Pickford has been one of Southgate‘s go-to players during his time as manager and the Everton star is set to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2024.

“My worry would be Pickford…”

The 30-year-old often steps up his performance when he plays for England, but his form for Everton in recent seasons has been really consistent as they have avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Despite this, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks Pickford should be a “worry” for England as his “temperament lets him down at times”.

“My worry would be Pickford. He’s a good keeper, but I think his temperament lets him down at times,” Hamann said.

“In a tournament when you might play seven games, there will be setbacks – you need a keeper who calms his teammates down.

“I think Pickford does the opposite and this is where I’ve got my worries and question marks. I don’t think England win a big title with Pickford.”

Having lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, England will attempt to go one better this time around and they face Serbia in their first group match on Sunday evening.

England’s defence is a worry, but Southgate is spoiled for choice in attacking areas.

Some have argued that this squad is England’s best-ever squad, but Paul Ince has explained why he thinks this theory is “totally ridiculous”.

“England having their best ever squad? It’s nowhere near the case. It’s totally ridiculous. If you actually go back to the squads of the past, 1990 for example, look at the players that were in that squad, especially in midfield,” Ince said.

‌“No disrespect intended, but in this squad are the likes of Adam Wharton who has very little experience, Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice, in 1990 there was Bryan Robson and Paul Gascoigne. In more recent eras you had midfielders like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, these are great, great players.”

On Jack Grealish, Ince added: “Personally, I think Jack Grealish should’ve been in the England squad.

‌”He can excite you, he sees the right pass. I don’t understand why he’s not been named in the squad. When I look at the England team and I look at the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, they’re not players who can really beat anybody.

‌”They like to pass it, give it, get it, that type of play. I don’t think we’ve actually got anybody who can actually beat someone.”

