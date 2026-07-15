England’s starting XI for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina has been revealed, with Thomas Tuchel only making one change.

After progressing past Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals, England have had a few days to prepare for one of the biggest games in their history against Argentina.

And Tuchel has had several selection headaches heading into the game, particularly at right-wing, right-back and centre-midfield.

This is because Reece James and Morgan Rogers have shone off the bench and arguably deserve a chance to start, while Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka have struggled on the right flank.

Also, Declan Rice has clearly been struggling at this World Cup, and he had to be taken off at half-time against Norway due to illness and a muscle issue.

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However, Rice has been in full training in the past couple of days and was declared fit enough to start, with David Ornstein reporting that Morgan Rogers will be coming into the team to start on the right ahead of Madueke.

Morgan Rogers starts for England ahead of Noni Madueke

Ornstein said on X: ‘Morgan Rogers set to start on right for England in #FIFAWorldCup semi-final v #Argentina. Opportunity would see 23yo Aston Villa forward rewarded after impact off bench against Norway & form for #AVFC + #England across Thomas Tuchel reign.’

Shortly later, journalist Alex Crook revealed England’s ‘expected’ starting XI against Argentina, with Rogers their only change.

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Crook said on X: ‘Expected England 11:

‘Pickford.

‘Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O’Reilly.

‘Rice, Anderson.

‘Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon.

‘Kane.’

On the Argentina match, one of England’s biggest jobs will be to keep Lionel Messi quiet, but ex-Premier League boss Sam Allardyce thinks Elliot Anderson is capable of doing that.

“There’s one man whose job that is for me, and its Elliot Anderson. Messi doesn’t challenge you too physically, and Anderson is disciplined enough to take on a man-to-man marking job against the best player in the world,” Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football.

“He is the man to keep Lionel Messi quiet, and Tuchel should give him that job against Argentina.

“Stopping the main threat is the most important thing for England, so wherever Messi goes, Elliot just needs to follow. The rest of the team can cope with what Argentina have to offer and that will hugely frustrate Messi.

“He so concentrated, disciplined, and he’s fit enough to track Messi throughout the game without taking his eye off him.”

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