Erik ten Hag’s claim about Luke Shaw has been rebuffed as the left-back has been tipped to feature for England against Denmark on Thursday night.

This season, Shaw has been seriously hampered by injuries as he only made 15 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions.

Shaw fitness update…

The left-back has been out of action since February with a severe hamstring injury. Despite this, he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate decided to take a risk on Shaw as he is short on options at left-back with Chelsea star Ben Chilwell also missing most of this season through injury.

Shaw is the only natural left-back in Southgate’s squad, but versatile defenders Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa can play there when necessary.

England faced Serbia in their opening group game at Euro 2024 on Sunday evening. Southgate played Trippier at left-back as the Newcastle United star formed a new-look back four with Marc Guehi, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

The Three Lions made a bright start as Jude Bellingham headed Southgate’s side in front inside the opening 15 minutes. But they allowed Serbia back into the game and had England on the back foot throughout the second half.

England survived a couple of nervy moments as their defence stood strong en route to a valuable 1-0 victory.

Shaw was named among the substitutes for the Serbia game, but Man Utd boss Ten Hag has caused a stir by suggesting the defender will not be fit enough to feature in any of England’s group matches. The Dutchman said: “Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stages.”

However, journalist Henry Winter indicated Shaw could feature in the group game against Denmark on Thursday evening when reporting on England’s training session on Tuesday afternoon.

Winter tweeted: “12 players out on the pitch for #ENG training, majority of last night’s non-playing subs plus Kobbie Mainoo. All others – including Luke Shaw – are doing a recovery session elsewhere.

“Shaw trained yesterday so his recovery plan had him doing a lighter load today as he gradually rebuilds fitness. He’s been out four months. Possible few minutes late on v Denmark *if* England winning.”

