Thomas Tuchel has expressed his sympathy for Ange Postecoglou after the Tottenham Hotspur manager was sacked just 16 days after winning the Europa League.

Spurs beat Manchester United in the final in Bilbao, a lacklustre showpiece between the two teams that occupied the places immediately above the Premier League relegation zone.

United climbed to 15th with a win on the last day of the season but Postecoglou’s Spurs finished above only the relegated trio of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The Europa League wasn’t just Spurs’ first trophy for 17 years and the silverware Postecoglou promised to deliver in his second season. It earned them a Champions League spot and a real chance to right the strategic wrongs of 2024-25.

Unfortunately for Postecoglou, ending the season in 17th place was deemed unacceptable despite continental success and Spurs’ decision-makers unanimously decided to dispense with his services.

England manager Tuchel can see both sides and told the press that silverware is just one part of the job. The relationship between the club and the manager is important too, and faith is a significant pillar of that relationship.

“I have huge sympathy for every manager, especially in these moments,” Tuchel said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

“It feels horrible to be in that spot. It just shows you that it is not only obviously about titles. You can survive seasons without titles. If your connection [with] the support, and the belief and the trust between the coach and the club officials is strong then you can overcome seasons without titles.

“If there is slight disbelief, if there are concerns, if the trust is not there anymore, obviously then it is sometimes not even enough to win a trophy after so many years.”

Postecoglou won over many Spurs supporters with his no-handbrake football last season but in 2024-25 they were unable to battle through some significant injuries to produce any degree of domestic respectability.

Winning a European trophy and dragging Spurs back into the Champions League might have made the club’s decision more difficult but the league position, sadly, meant it wasn’t a surprise.

Tuchel will take charge of England in their third 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Andorra in Barcelona on Saturday looking to maintain the Three Lions’ perfect start to Group K.

England have played two and won two without conceding a goal. Andorra have never scored against them in six previous meetings.