Thomas Tuchel in ‘pole position’ for England job as he holds talks with the FA

Thomas Tuchel is in talks over the England job

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is in current talks with the Football Association over the England manager vacancy, according to reports.

Tuchel, 51, led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 but was sacked the following year.

He has been among the bookmakers’ favourites for the England job since Gareth Southgate stood down after Euro 2024 and is now in ‘pole position’ to replace the former Middlesbrough boss.

The report from Sky Sports News follows a Times report on Monday which said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had been sounded out about the role.

Tuchel is without a club, having left Bayern Munich at the end of last season. Tuchel’s team missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Football Association declined to comment on the reports.

However, from the outset of the process FA sources have made it clear the governing body wants the best person for the job, regardless of whether they are English or not.

Under-21 coach Lee Carsley is in interim charge of the senior team for the Nations League matches in the autumn.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 The famous F365 England ladder crowns a new No. 1 and spends a lot of time shrugging uncertainly

👉 Lee Carsley and the ‘bizarre psychodrama’ robbing England of Pep Guardiola

👉 Cole Palmer and co. propped up and flattered by English exceptionalism

Carsley had to clarify clearly that he hasn’t applied for the England job after some comments about returning to his England Under-21 role.

“The hopefully comment, it’s something that I would always say,” Carsley told talkSPORT.

“So, I’m going to have my dinner in a bit, hopefully it’s nice, so it’s not something that I’m worried or thought too much about. I’ve got a really good job, I love coaching the U21s, the fact that I was asked to do this job for three camps, really comfortable doing that.

“Hopefully people will say at the end of the three months that I’ve done a good job and done well and that’s fine, and that’s always the case. The most important thing is that the players enjoy playing for England and they’re positive.”

When asked if he had made a formal application for the permanent role, Carsley added: “No, I didn’t formally apply for it.”