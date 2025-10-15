Tuchel accused of leaving out England star over ‘personal’ issue: ‘His face just doesn’t fit’

England boss Thomas Tuchel has been accused of leaving Jack Grealish out of the Three Lions squad over a “personal” issue between the pair.

Tuchel shocked fans when he left out Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden out of his latest squad for matches against Wales and Latvia over the current international break.

Grealish has been back in form for his club after swapping Manchester City for Everton in a loan deal over the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old has one goal and four assists in seven Premier League matches for the Toffees this season but that form did not earn him his first England cap since October last year.

And former Everton midfielder Kevin Kilbane insists that England boss Tuchel must have left Grealish out because of a “personal” issue between the duo.

Kilbane told Best New Bingo Sites (via the Metro): “Jack Grealish should be a part of the England squad now, he should be with them in this international break.

“The form he has shown this season and the way he has represented his country in the past, I see no reason or any good excuse why he isn’t playing international football.

“He may have to earn a starting spot as the squad is full of talented wingers who have been present in the squad since he played for England.

“Even if he doesn’t start for England, he has the ability to really affect a game if you bring him on with 20 minutes to go, and I think he would be valuable to have at the World Cup next year.

“I can’t think of a reason why he isn’t with the squad unless it’s personal. I think it must be personal.

“Thomas Tuchel looks to have his plans in place, and it seems as though Jack Grealish’s face just doesn’t fit.”

When asked if he had a problem with Bellingham during a recent press conference, Tuchel said: “No. There is also no problem with Phil Foden or Jack Grealish either.

“This is the decision, if they like it or not. They know my appreciation, they know I clearly see and observe how good Phil is at the moment for Manchester City.

“Jack knows that I see how influential he is for Everton and is on the way to being the best version of himself. Jude knows he is a special player. He knows that I know he is a special player.

“So, they have to accept it and nothing changes this decision against them or for the other players. It does not change my appreciation for their talent and personality.”

Everton boss David Moyes has revealed what Grealish needs to do to get back into the England setup, he said: “I think there is still room for Jack to continue to improve; we want more assists and goals from him.

“He’s started very well, he’s probably got the best (Premier League) assists in the country at the moment but we are driving him on to get more.

“I think he still has ambitions to get back in the England team and if he scores some goals and keeps up the assists then he will not be far away as players who score and create goals are so important and England will need that because they need people who are creative in the final third.”