Head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he plans to use Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden after they were recalled into the England squad.

On Friday morning, England’s squad for this month’s international break was announced ahead of their final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

Tuchel has not been afraid to make bold selection decisions with his squad and this is the case for this month’s break, with AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott handed his first call-up, while Ollie Watkins and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been omitted.

This is while Bellingham and Foden are back in England’s squad for this break after they were notable omissions last month.

Tuchel has revealed that the two players have been included this time because their recent “contributions” have been “immense”.

The England boss has also revealed how he plans to use Bellingham and Foden as he has an opinion on their “best positions”.

“We are delighted they are back. The contribution of both of them to their clubs lately was immense. They score regularly decisive goals. We’re delighted they’re in shape, in form and back with us,” Tuchel said on Bellingham and Foden during a press conference.

READ: You’ve made your point, Thomas Tuchel; now pick a proper England squad



“Jude comes back in the No.10 position. I think that’s his best position. One of his key strengths is to score from this position, he scores goals a No.9 could score – tap-ins in the six-yard box.

“They seem easy goals but to arrive in this position at the right moment is a key strength. We will try to find space for him as a No.10 to arrive in the No.9 positions to score for us.

“Phil, where he played against Dortmund, is where I see him. Close to the opponents box, a mix between a No9 and No10. Phil scores from the 18-yard box, he’s on the half-turn then assists, he’s in the pockets.

“The main thing for Phil is he gets a role in the central part of the pitch. I don’t see him as a winger. A central role brings out his strengths the most. He will contribute as a 9.5 10.5, very fluid.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Bellingham tumbles in the England Ladder but who jumps 15 places into Tuchel’s starting XI?

👉 Rooney claims it’s ‘so important’ Man Utd star is in the England squad for the World Cup

👉 Roy Keane guilty of lazy stereotypes with Djed Spence ‘defensive side’ worries



Tuchel has also praised Bellingham for his “amazing reaction” to not featuring for England last month.

“That was the decision for the last camp. And he accepted the decision. He did what he does best, he competing on the highest level and shows he deserves and has to be in the squad,” Tuchel added.

“I will not reveal my confidential and private conversations with players but it’s not a surprise for him to compete for us in the No.10 position. He knows from me and sees himself as a No.10.

“His key strengths from No.10 is to find No.9 positions and he has this hunger and determination to score. This is what we see for Real Madrid and hopefully what we see next week for us.”

He continued: “Amazing reaction performance-wise. There are a lot of things going on and we are always here to help and support.

“He is still young. It feels sometimes he is 26 or 28 but he is young and has our full support.”