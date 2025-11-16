England head coach Thomas Tuchel has hit out at a Tottenham Hotspur star as he has insisted that the “standard of behaviour is always important”.

Spence has been in great form for Spurs over the past 18 months as he has saved his Tottenham career and broken into the England squad.

The versatile full-back impressed for England during the October international break as he cemented himself as one of the frontrunners to start at next summer’s World Cup.

However, Spence was an unused substitute as England beat Serbia 2-0 on Thursday night and Tuchel has since revealed that he “didn’t like it” when the defender blanked Spurs head coach Thomas Frank following the 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

“Yeah, I didn’t like it,” Tuchel said about Spence’s conduct.

“Because the players know they are not only national players when they are the 10 days in camp, they are always national players and the standard of behaviour is always important.”

Spence could return to the England starting XI on Sunday afternoon as Tuchel’s side face Albania in their final World Cup qualifier.

Tuchel has also admitted that he will talk to his players about not following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps against Albania on Sunday to do something silly to get sent off.

“It is important, I’m aware of it and we will talk about it. No red cards please,” Tuchel said.

“If we have a doubt then, because we are through and we are in a position with last man then the player holds the shirt he gets the red card. If there’s a doubt then it would be smarter not to do it.

“If he goes in the last man example and if we can avoid it no red card of course but I don’t want to make it too big a subject because then you have a cloud above you. But if you have the choice: don’t do it.”

Tuchel will have to make at least one change from his last England XI for Sunday’s match against Albania as he has confirmed that he will not “risk” Aston VIlla star Ezri Konsa.

“Ezri is not with us, he has a tight calf and got assessed in the afternoon and didn’t take the risk so we didn’t take him,” Tuchel added.

“Everyone else is ready to go. He has had a lot of matches for Aston Villa so was a candidate to have a rest.”