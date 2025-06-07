England boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he “did not like at all” about his side’s performance in their 1-0 win against Andorra.

Saturday’s match against Andorra was Tuchel’s third since replacing Gareth Southgate and he has admitted his frustrations after his side could only win 1-0.

England struggled to break down Andorra as they were sluggish and lacked energy, with one of their only moments of quality resulting in Harry Kane scoring the winner as he converted Noni Madueke’s cross.

The Three Lions failed to kick on after taking the lead as they settled for the 1-0 scoreline and Tuchel has explained why he was “surprised” by his team’s display.

“I felt us frustrated and a lack of attitude in the last stages of the game, which I didn’t like at all,” Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I didn’t want to create an atmosphere when we get frustrated easy. I don’t know why we lost our momentum or speed. The last half an hour I did not like at all. Everything is a learning. We are smarter than before and we will talk about it honestly and directly and try to do it better.

“It surprised me because we started well. We created an xG of three and underperformed with one. It just shows we were not precise enough and had a lack of quality in finishing.

“It is our second camp, and we can do much better. That includes me. It always takes two to tango and we need to do better on Tuesday.

“There are no excuses. There was a lack of being aggressive in duels and then it becomes like what we saw and it did not have the quality we wish. There is a lot to do and from there we go.”

Tuchel has also explained his decision to start Jordan Henderson ahead of Arsenal standout Declan Rice.

“Declan [Rice] looked a little bit out of rhythm and I think Jordan [Henderson] deserved to play,” Tuchel added.

“And also for what Jordan brings to this group, well deserved. We started well and then lost the rhythm and precision and also the energy to be more decisive and score more goals.

“It is necessary that we look at it and then present in detail to the players what we don’t like, what we want to do better and what are the standards.”