Head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed his involvement with the decisions regarding World Cup squad numbers for his England players.

England are currently finalising their preparations for this summer’s World Cup, and they face New Zealand in their penultimate friendly on Saturday night.

The Three Lions then face Costa Rica next Wednesday before they get their tournament underway with a match against Croatia on June 17.

Tuchel likely already knows his preferred XI for the tournament, and we were recently given a hint at his thinking with the announcement of England’s squad numbers for the World Cup.

Now, Tuchel has revealed his role regarding the selection of England’s shirt numbers for the summer.

“It is and it is not,” Tuchel told talkSPORT when asked whether England’s squad numbers for the World Cup are relevant.

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“I was not very much involved in these numbers. Way less than you might imagine.

“They sent me the list and I think I had an opinion on one or two numbers that we then changed.

“But there’s a whole thing going on. Players have wishes for their numbers. They want to keep the numbers that they had in former tournaments. They want to keep their number from the club.

“So there’s a whole thing going on. The times of 1 to 11 are behind us.

“I was a big fan of that, but this does not exist anymore.”

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Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers for the No.1o role?

One of Tuchel’s biggest decisions for the World Cup is whether to start Morgan Rogers or Jude Bellingham in the No.10 role, but Chelsea legend Joe Cole has explained why he thinks England could start both players this summer.

“I think Tuchel might go with Morgan Rogers in the 10, but he could play both of them,” Cole told The Sun.

“He could play Jude coming in off the left, Morgan could come in off the left, there are loads of combinations.

“One thing is for sure, they will both have a major part to play. I expect them both to play. I love them both.”

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Regardless, Cole thinks Tuchel can keep both players happy this summer. He added: “Tuchel has got to iron it out from the start. He has got to have a conversation with [Bellingham], let him know where he stands, what he needs from him, and then Jude has got to respond to that.

“Jude is a competitor. Any player will be disappointed if they don’t make the team, but they’re going to come on and finish the game, then they might start the next game.

“Thomas has to make sure he has set his stall out from the start in the group meet-up – we’re all in this together but I can’t play all of you. We’ve got to stay strong for each other and respect the group.”