Thomas Tuchel has been slammed for including former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in his first England squad over three alternatives.

On Friday, Tuchel named his England squad for this month’s international break, with his side having World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Ajax midfielder Henderson is perhaps Tuchel’s most notable inclusion as several England players more deserving of a call-up than the 34-year-old.

Henderson has been included despite only making 14 Eredivisie starts this season, as Tuchel claimed the veteran midfielder “embodies everything we are trying to build”.

READ: The worst England squad take? ‘Tuchel has gone for experience over youth in direct contrast to Southgate’



Tuchel has rightly been criticised for including Henderson and pundit Danny Murphy has named three players more deserving of a call-up after the manager’s ‘utterly baffling’ decision.

‘I listened to Thomas Tuchel explain his reasons for giving Jordan Henderson an England recall but it still makes no sense. It’s utterly baffling to me and risks blocking the pathway of others,’ Murphy wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

‘Jordan is someone I respect and I feel he’s been under-appreciated with Liverpool and England. But to turn to him now at the age of 34 when he’s not getting regular starts for Ajax in an average Dutch League is one of the strangest decisions I can remember.

‘Tuchel has put a lot of emphasis on Henderson’s character but this England squad already has leaders in Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford.

‘At 26, Declan Rice has bags of experience in the Champions League and major tournaments. Are you not restricting his influence by recalling Henderson?’

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Tuchel’s first England squad: Henderson, Rashford in, Forest, LGBTQ+ ignored

👉 The Jordan Henderson England recall anger begins as gloom sets in ahead of World Cup 2026

👉 Thomas Tuchel ‘loves’ England man he didn’t pick, and feels he can be a ‘machine’

Regarding potential alternatives, Murphy added: ‘Some very good midfield prospects have been left out to allow his return. How will Conor Gallagher feel after scoring last week for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid? He is a phenomenal athlete who can play deep and defend for his life.

‘Elliott Anderson has been impressive in Nottingham Forest’s incredible season. Adam Wharton looks an ideal partner for Rice.’

Murphy has also picked out Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the ‘biggest omission’ with John Stones and Harry Maguire unavailable.n

‘The biggest omission for me was Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. With John Stones and Harry Maguire injured, this was a perfect opportunity to see if Marc Guehi and Branthwaite could form a partnership,’ Murphy continued.

They are both capable of defending one-on-one which you’ll need at the World Cup. I am, though, pleased for Dan Burn, having known him as a young player at Fulham.’