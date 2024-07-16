Man City star Walker only England player named in UEFA’s Euro 2024 team of the tournament

Kyle Walker is the only England player to be named in UEFA’s official Euro 2024 team of the tournament, with six of the victorious Spain squad having been included.

The Manchester City right-back started each of England’s seven games as they reached the final.

He played a key role in keeping England in the tournament in the last 16, setting up Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick with his long throw into the area, but has faced criticism for a throw-in in the final where he chose to go backwards to fellow City defender John Stones at a time when England had just equalised and were on the front foot.

Another City player, Rodri, was selected as the official player of the tournament. Alongside him in the team of the tournament were 17-year-old Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella, Dani Olmo, Fabian Ruiz and Nico Williams.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender William Saliba, Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji – who missed a penalty in his side’s shoot-out defeat to England in the quarter-finals – and Germany forward Jamal Musiala completed the XI.

👕✨ Introducing the UEFA EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament, as selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ITp3ipcWxF — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 16, 2024

