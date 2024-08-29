England: White snub explained as Carsley responds to ‘press report’ on Arsenal star’s potential return

England interim boss Lee Carsley has explained why he has not included Arsenal defender Ben White in his squad for their upcoming Nations League matches.

White did not feature for England at Euro 2024 after he asked not to be considered for selection earlier in the year.

The Arsenal standout has not played for the Three Lions since he was sent home early from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s been widely reported that White had a major fallout with former England assistant manager Steve Holland, while a player for Manchester City ‘inflamed’ their conflict.

Holland followed Gareth Southgate in quitting following England’s 2-1 loss against Spain in the final of Euro 2024. It was subsequently reported that White was set to make a ‘shock U-turn’ and make a return for the Three Lions.

However, Carsley has not included White in his England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Regarding White, Carsley claimed “nothing has changed” with his situation in recent weeks.

“As far as I’m aware with that he wasn’t available for selection, nothing’s changed in my two weeks of being here,” Carsley explained.

“So that’s where I’m at with him. I’ve seen in some of the press reports that he was open to [coming back] but it’s gone no further so as far as I’m aware nothing’s changed there.”

READ: Five Prem transfers to save deadline day include Man Utd signing No.6, Branthwaite to Liverpool



When asked whether good performances could change his situation, Carsley said: “He’s always played well, but he made himself unavailable for selection, so I’m not sure where we go with that.”

Carsley included four uncapped players in his squad as he thinks “it was important to put some fresh faces in”.

“I think it is a real proud moment obviously for my family and myself,” Carsley said.

“It has been a really hectic couple of weeks getting my head around the magnitude of the job, getting around to see as many matches as I can.

“I think it is fair to say the job that Gareth and Steve (Holland) did and the position I am picking the squad up is totally different to when they picked it up.

“I understand I am in a really privileged position and I am excited to meet up with the players. I thought it was important we put some fresh faces in and put our mark on the squad.”

Regarding his decision to include Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes, he added: “Morgan is a very attacking player, full of energy, very creative, very exciting.

“He has been really successful with England and I thought that was important. A lot of the players we’ve called in are used to winning.

“Angel is very technical, he controls the game with his kill and his technique. He is very determined, has a great attitude and loves football. I think he is a player people will be excited to see.”