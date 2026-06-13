An England ‘wild card’ has been tipped to win the World Cup for the Three Lions, while Iran could give Donald Trump ‘karma’.

Also, there is a response to Ian Wright over his comments about football culture in the United States.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

No clue about the spirit of the game?

Where does Ian Wright get off stating that the whole of the United States has “got no clue of the spirit of the game”?

The first World Cup I was able to watch on television in the U.S. was Mexico 1986 and they only showed select games in the knock-out rounds. I was 12 then, but by the time 1990 rolled around, one network, TNT, had committed to showing every game of Italia 90, and I watched every game of that World Cup—albeit with commercial breaks during the match, during which several goals were scored.

Laugh if you want, but the country has come a long way since then. Now, even in my medium-sized city in New York State, everyone has World Cup fever. The question isn’t if I can watch the U.S. opener, but where? I have multiple options, from bars, to theaters, to major watch parties on the street. I’ve attached the ads to this email as evidence to the “passion” that Wrighty refuses to see.

I am not so naive to think the United States has a good shot of winning it all, but I’m hoping for a strong showing but, who knows? With a good run of form and a little luck, I think the USMNT has a chance to beat Mexico and Canada to lift the North American Soccer Tournament trophy.

Trent, New York

USA VS PARAGUAY REACTION: ‘Full kit w*nkers’ to ‘mistaken identity’ – USA’s World Cup opener lives up to the hype



England’s ‘wild card’ at the World Cup

Some good emails this morning, I particularly liked Ben, DHB CPFC and Matt ITFC’s email. I didn’t read the last email by Steve – I have to pretend to do some work this morning!

I’ve been thinking about this a fair bit the last few days, and Ben says our biggest weakness is lack of a creative midfielder. I don’t know, you know. We’ve played Foden in there and it’s never worked. Obviously our main tactic is – keep the ball, get it out wide, create a chance or win a set piece. But I think in Kane, we have a better creative midfielder than most creative midfielders out there. His passing is just ridiculous, defenders don’t know what to do with him because he’s supposed to be up top but isn’t, and as long as Bellingham/Rogers/the wide men fill his space in the box – I think he can unlock most defences a couple times a game.

I also think that Madueke is a wild card that the better, more open sides might struggle to deal with, probably off the bench. Yes, he’s liable to balls it up, but he’s also going to cause chaos. Equally he could give the ball away like Sterling against the Germans in 2021, but it’s exciting.

I far from think that we are favourites, but I think we might just go well and maybe even beat one of the big boys along the way.

Cheers,

Paul (didn’t think I was excited about the world cup, then found myself listening to South Korea v Czech this morning on 5 Live, although I did fall asleep before any of the goals)

READ MORE: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Movement begins as USA enter top ten after huge win



Do I think I have any interest in International football anymore? Not really, at least I didn’t think so!

As England sinks under far left, supposedly politically correct dictatorship why support my country anymore? Now, as your own beloved John Nicholson used football to express his anger at Trump I’m using it to express my anger at the derranged left wing ‘dictatorship’ we’re all subject to! Well done John Healey for actually showing some balls when your boss has no interest in anybody but himself!

Now going back to my initial paragraph referring to the fact that I thought I had stopped following international football and consequently was guilty of solely subject to concentrating on my beloved Arsenal and barely taking any interest in other teams and our international team at all I decided to watch the warm up England friendly the other night and found myself pleasantly enthusiastic about analysing the game and spurring our team on.

As I stated I was pleasantly surprised to find my old enthusiasm for supporting the England football team revived again. The support in the stadium and the effort the players were showing on the pitch was good. Okay, we weren’t up against much but I thought Costa Rica made it hard enough. Of course our now own beloved Madueke, shone as…Madueke ! There’s something special wanting to emerge there and maybe Arteta can release it. I’m actually feeling pumped up for the tournament! Why not?

At my age, I’m feeling quite excited about the prospect of being on the sauce at two in the morning and grabbing a doner on the way home and piling chilli on it if my liver can handle that anymore! Come on England!

Chris, Croydon

Karma for Trump and Infantino

Dear Karma,

Could you please fix it such that Omar Abdulkadir Artan is allowed into the US in the next week or so, following this I’d like to see Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino desperately clambering over each other looking to gain brownie points for ‘making this happen’.

Could you then please ensure that Mr Artan is given the D2 v G2 knockout match on Friday July 3rd which ends up being the US versus Iran

Please let the US dominate the game but in the last few minutes I’d like the TV camera to focus on Mr Trump and Mr Infantino sat together in the stands just as VAR sends the ref to the screen to give a contentious decision in Irans favour that leads to them winning the match.

Lastly, After the game, in an interview with Mr Artan, I’d like to hear him use the phrase ‘maybe it’s good to chill, relax’.

You can make this my combined birthday and Christmas present, thanks in advance.

Barry, Crayford

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The Somali referee who has been deemed to have had links with terror organisations who has been denied entry into the US and sent packing has been handed the Super Cup game to officiate.

Now, shouldn’t FIFA be investigating this man’s credentials if he’s been flagged as associating with terror organisations before just being handed another gig?

Either US customs have flagged a potential issue and FIFA should be commenting and acting, maybe standing him down pending a full investigation. Or, FIFA are just dismissing their findings and moving on without due dilligence.

I’m always left with more questions than answers when it comes to the USA and FIFA doing absolutely anything truth be told.

The less said about Infantino’s latest presser the better, the media and legal advisors that work for FIFA must be pulling their hair out it’s car crash stuff EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Just chill everyone, especially all those who’ve booked a months holiday and have had visas revoked days out….just chill.

Gibbo (MUFC – down under)

After the social media outrage at the US denying entry to a World Cup referee, can we expect the same opprobrium to be directed at the Canadian government for denying Thomas Partey a visa? Neither the referee nor Partey have been found guilty of anything … but perhaps it doesn’t fit with the ‘Orange man bad’ narrative.

Pete

READ: Thomas Partey out of Ghana’s World Cup opener as former Arsenal player refused VISA



Wanting VAR is a red flag

Any time I read in a letter words to the effect of “we need VAR” I immediately stop that letter and move to the next. Those who still want some form of VAR are welcome to sit through the advert/commercial breaks away from the game during “hydration”. Enjoy.

Matt Carr, Spurs, Wilmington, NC

An early World Cup highlight

It was only the first game and I already have a highlight of this World Cup.

Raul Jimenez’s injury which came against Arsenal was heartbreaking, so that goal. That moment. Wow.

I’m just so happy for him and Wolves now he’s returning home.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London