England ‘will approach’ ex-Liverpool boss Klopp to be their next manager after Southgate resigns

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be approached by England to succeed Gareth Southgate, according to ex-Reds midfielder Didi Hamann.

Southgate left his position as England boss with his head held high on Tuesday morning as he released a statement confirming his resignation.

Three years on from the agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley, a second straight European Championship final ended in heartbreak as swashbuckling Spain triumphed 2-1 on Sunday.

Southgate was peppered with questions about his future in the bowels of the Olympiastadion, where his body language and choice of words indicated the decision had been made before Tuesday’s announcement.

Euro 2024 was a roller coaster of emotions for a manager that went from seeing beer cups thrown at him to within touching distance of winning the cup in Berlin.

And now the search is underway for his successor with one report claiming that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is the current ‘early frontrunner’ to succeed Southgate as England manager.

There have been suggestions that former Liverpool boss Klopp could take over and now ex-Germany international Hamann insists that “England will approach” his compatriot over the vacant managerial position.

Hamann told TopOffshoreSportsBooks: “Jurgen Klopp wants to take a year off and the German national team manager role is taken, but I’m pretty sure England will approach Klopp. I think a lot of people would be very happy if he were to take over the national team.

“He said he’s taking a sabbatical so is it possible to wait for six months or maybe let him take over next summer? There are a few qualifiers but qualifying has always been pretty comfortable for England. I think they will ask him whether he wants to do it and then it’s up to him whether he would accept it or not, Thomas Tuchel might be interested as well.”

Hamann added: “Years ago it would have been hard to imagine a German manager in England but the chances have never been better than it’s going to happen in the next few months.

“On paper, Jurgen Klopp is best placed to lead England to World Cup glory in 2026 because of what he did at Liverpool. He managed to win the Premier League and two Champions League titles, with the squad he had he did wonderful things.

“I think with the squad England have got now and also the age of the players, I think they’ll be a force for the next two or three tournaments. Obviously the next World Cup is in two years’ time. It’s certainly something which could get England fans dreaming.”