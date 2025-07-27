Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly were the heroes again as England came from behind once more to beat Spain on penalties and retain the European Championship.

England were perhaps second best in terms of quality again, this time against pre-tournament favourites Spain, but not for the first time in Switzerland this summer they found a way to win.

After weathering 22 Spain shots over the course of 120 minutes, including a wonderfully well-worked Mariona Caldentey opener, England capitalised on Alessia Russo’s second-half equaliser to drag the game to penalties.

The Lionesses made an awful start to the shoot-out when Beth Mead was made to retake a scored penalty due to an inadvertent double touch, with excellent Spain keeper Cata Coll making the save.

But Hampton matched her counterpart glove for glove, keeping out Caldentey and the exceptional Aitana Bonmati, who had started to pull the strings against a tiring England in extra-time.

When Coll produced a stop from England captain Leah Williamson there was an opportunity for Spain to level the shoot-out scores but substitute Salma Paralluelo, who missed a number of presentable chances during the game, fired wide of the post.

Kelly, the hero not only in the semi-final victory over Italy but the scorer of the extra-time goal which crowned England champions against Germany in 2022, stepped up to shoulder the hopes of the nation yet again and dispatched a glorious effort past Coll.

She didn’t even need a rebound this time. England are European champions again. Sarina Wiegman cannot be stopped.

