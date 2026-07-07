Harry Kane’s new rival for the status of England’s most-important player isn’t the star we thought it might be before the World Cup…

The Three Lions have navigated their way to the quarter-finals, with some players enhancing their status and others slipping.

Here’s how we assessed Thomas Tuchel’s squad before the World Cup kicked off, and here’s where we are now…

26) James Trafford (26)

Last place is always going to belong to the no.3 goalkeeper, even in the company of the silly bollocks at 25…

25) Jordan Henderson (16)

Even for the perma-busy Henderson, getting booked and suffering a tournament-ending injury in a game he played no part was really something. Now limited to the cheerleader role that was already a large part of his World Cup brief.

24) Kobbie Mainoo (21)

Henderson will probably play in a sling before Mainoo gets minutes at this World Cup.

23) Dean Henderson

Henderson’s best hope of action is some token minutes in a third-place play-off that no one wants to watch or play.

22) Trevoh Chalobah (25)

Called up as a replacement for injured backup right-back Tino Livramento but even when Ezri Konsa was out on his feet against Mexico, Chalobah stayed in reserve. Just a very odd call-up.

21) Jarell Quansah (24)

Quansah is no use to Tuchel this week after his red card against Mexico. Unless King Charles gets on the blower to one of the world’s worst people.

20) Dan Burn (22)

‘Could be important in later stages when Tuchel has given up on everything else and England resort to chucking balls into the box for Burn to attack’, we wrote pre-tournament. Swap out England for Mexico and we were right.

19) Ivan Toney (19)

Tuchel didn’t bring Toney in from the cold for nothing – he has plans for the Al-Ahli striker. Just none that start before the 119th minute.

18) Ollie Watkins (20)

We assumed Watkins would be Kane’s first stand-in but Bellingham is probably the no.9’s primary replacement now, leaving the Villa striker hoping for a time that Tuchel needs two up top.

17) Morgan Rogers (15)

Now seems crazy to think there was ever an actual debate over who starts as the 10 but Bellingham’s versatility to play higher or deeper keeps Rogers on his toes.

16) Marcus Rashford (13)

Gordon started as first-choice, then Rashford seized the initiative, but just as quickly relinquished it. Gordon’s outstanding display against Mexico is likely to see Rashford limited to cameos from here on in.

15) Eberechi Eze (18)

We assumed the Arsenal midfielder wasn’t in the top two picks for any position, but Tuchel has turned to Eze twice when England needed inspiration against Ghana and Congo, and again when he saw the chance to give Bellingham a rest against Panama, so what do we know?

14) Reece James (10)

The most cursed of Tuchel’s right-backs, misfortune that goes back way before the World Cup, which makes the manager’s gambles in that position all the more baffling. At this point, we don’t know what role James is capable of playing – does he? – which is sub-optimal three games from glory.

13) Noni Madueke (14)

Bukayo Saka’s stand-in has been more prominent than any of us wished, which is no slight against Madueke. At least he sussed against Congo that it is possible to go on the outside, which could be important as the Arsenal winger will be needed again for sure.

12) Djed Spence (17)

Spurs’ second-choice left-back may once again be England’s first-choice right-back going into the quarter-final. Which still feels like a massive oversight on the part of the manager, who has had to use Spence probably more than he would have wished.

MORE: England player ratings as Pickford, Bellingham and subs shine in ludicrous win over Mexico

11) Ezri Konsa (8)

Konsa is the only centre-back to start all England’s games but probably now the most vulnerable before Norway. For reasons still unknown, the Villa defender has been the least convincing presence in the backline.

10) John Stones (7)

Stones started the first game against Croatia but looked as rusty as you might expect of a player with so few minutes last season. The free agent was outstanding when he came on against Mexico, giving him the opportunity to stake a claim for a recall against Norway. Is it best to pair two defenders – Guehi and Stones – who know Haaland better than most?

9) Anthony Gordon (12)

Mexico was Gordon’s breakout performance after losing his place to Rashford, which he only won back after two very simple assists as a sub against Congo. The Barca new boy’s performance at the Azteca put clear daylight between him and Rashford.

8) Marc Guehi (9)

Guehi is back to where we wrongly thought he was before the start of the tournament, as the first-choice centre-back. The City defender started the tournament on the bench – seemingly because he’s the shortest – and came in for Stones after too much chaos against Croatia. Guehi hardly brought much calm, but he’s doing enough to retain his place while Konsa sweats.

7) Nico O’Reilly (11)

At left-back, O’Reilly offers a certainty sorely lacking across on the right side of Tuchel’s defence. And a goalscoring threat, having hit the woodwork now in successive matches. The most secure of his place in the back four?

6) Elliot Anderson (6)

Against the nations England have been expected to beat, Anderson and his midfield mate Rice have looked a little unsure of their priorities from game to game. Both, though, were outstanding against Mexico when the brief was clearer, as it should be from here on in against teams obliged to attack. In any case, Tuchel is hardly likely drop either for Mainoo.

MORE: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Norway or England in the semis?

5) Bukayo Saka (5)

The Arsenal winger is very clearly not himself while he tries to play through an Achilles injury. If he starts, he won’t finish, so is it best to hold him back if needed off the bench for a late boost? Assuming he’s fit enough to deliver one.

4) Declan Rice (2)

Rice is obviously running on fumes, which means we’re only seeing snippets of the marauding midfielder’s best qualities, but he remains the glue that holds Tuchel’s team together – even when he has to do a stint at right-back. Just three more trips to the hurt locker for three weeks on a beach.

3) Jordan Pickford (3)

The apologies are never as loud as the disrespect but they were still grovelling after Pickford’s brilliant display against Mexico. Perhaps when he’s retired, maybe as England’s most-capped keeper and certainly the Three Lions’ most successful stopper, will he earn the respect he deserves.

2) Jude Bellingham (4)

England’s undisputed player of the tournament, massively vindicating Tuchel’s tough love approach with the Real Madrid star during the qualifying campaign. Undisputed first choice as the no.10; a wonderful option in the double pivot; and probably now first reserve for…

1) Harry Kane

Bellingham is brilliant but it’s still Kane, innit? As expected, England’s greatest goalscorer is firmly in the running for the Golden Boot, among the kind of company he deserves to keep. For so long now the player England can least afford to be without.