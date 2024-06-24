The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will not start for England against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

Southgate made the controversial decision to start Alexander-Arnold as a centre-midfielder alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice in England’s first two group games at Euro 2024.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold was used in a hybrid role by Jurgen Klopp during his farewell season, but he resembled a deer in the headlights last week as England produced a dire performance in the 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The 25-year-old was dragged off after 53 minutes against Denmark as he was replaced by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who also struggled.

It has been anticipated that Alexander-Arnold’s disappointing showing against Denmark would be the end of Southgate’s experiment and Ornstein is reporting that he will be replaced in starting XI by Gallagher for England‘s Group C finale against Slovenia.

Ornstein wrote: ‘England manager Gareth Southgate is set to make a change to his midfield for Tuesday’s final group game at Euro 2024 by bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

‘Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold in both group ties and the Chelsea academy graduate, 24, is now expected to be granted a starting berth.

‘Southgate has made alterations to his starting line-up in the third fixture of his three previous major tournaments and then also tweaked it for the first knockout round each time, suggesting his Slovenia selection is not necessarily a sign of things to come if England advance further.’

