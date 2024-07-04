England head coach Gareth Southgate is reportedly considering a ‘radical change’ for the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland for two reasons.

The Three Lions have flattered to deceive so far at Euro 2024 as they had a 1-0 win and two draws in the group stages before they avoided a huge upset against Slovakia in the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate‘s side were on course for a disastrous 1-0 defeat against Slovakia before Jude Bellingham netted a stoppage-time overhead kick to take the tie into extra time. Harry Kane later scored a winning goal for his side as they won 2-1 after extra time to avoid a penalty shootout.

So far at Euro 2024, England have lacked balance with right-back Kieran Trippier used as a makeshift left-back, while left-winger Phil Foden has been insistent on drifting inside.

Most of England’s players have underperformed and while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been their surprise package, he will miss Saturday’s quarter-final against Switzerland after picking up two bookings.

It has been reported that Guehi’s absence could force a formation change for the Switzerland match, with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa ‘first in line’ to replace the Palace star.

A report from Sky Sports‘ Rob Dorsett claims ‘England look set to play a back three against Switzerland’ with ‘Foden and Bellingham are braced for No.10 roles behind Kane’.

Southgate is said to be ‘preparing to rip up the plans he has used so far at Euro 2024 and radically change England’s formation in an attempt to get more width from his side and put more of his best players in their best positions’.

