Eni Aluko has issued a “sincere apology” to Arsenal legend Ian Wright after she accused her fellow pundit of “blocking” opportunities for women.

Wright is a major advocate for women’s football, supporting various female pundits and covering the game at several levels. He has also launched a podcast with former Man City and England star Steph Houghton to give the game more of a spotlight.

Despite this, Aluko explained why she fears the Arsenal icon is “blocking” opportunities for up-and-coming female pundits.

“I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” Aluko told Radio 4’s Women’s Hour.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.

“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example.”

She continued: “I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women’s game.

“It’s still new, it’s still growing. There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that.

“Men need to be aware that, you know, you’re in a growing sport, a growing sport for women, and we haven’t always had these opportunities, and so it’s about the awareness and supporting other women through that pathway.”

Aluko has been heavily criticised for mentioning Wright because it’s clear that he is having a positive influence on women’s football.

Now, she has backtracked and issued a “sincere apology” to Wright as she was “wrong” to “name” the 61-year-old during her recent podcast appearance.

“Ian Wright is a brilliant broadcaster and role model whose support for the women’s game has been significant,” Aluko said on Instagram.

“In my interview with Woman’s Hour this week, I was trying to make a broader point about the limited opportunities for women in football – whether that’s in coaching, broadcasting or commercial spaces – and the importance of creating more space for women to thrive on and off the pitch.

“But it was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”