Pundit Eni Aluko is said to be “traumatised and upset” over her ongoing feud with Arsenal legend Ian Wright as she ‘faces the axe’.

Aluko has been heavily criticised after he accused Wright of “blocking” opportunities for female pundits attempting to cover the women’s game.

Wright is a major advocate for women’s football and Aluko later backtracked on her initial comments, issuing a “sincere apology” for her “wrong” comments.

However, Arsenal icon Wright subsequently admitted that he “can’t accept” Aluko’s apology.

He said: “I have to talk about this week and what’s going on, I don’t want to endlessly be asked about it.

“I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.

“I’ve seen the apology on social media, but I can’t accept it, but I also want to move on.”

Now, Aluko’s mother, Sileola Aluko, claims her daughter has been “left traumatised and upset” by this situation.

“This situation has affected Eni quite a lot and has left her traumatised and upset. I’m doing my best to keep her calm and just be a good mum. I’m constantly in touch with her and even met her for lunch the other day,” Aluko told The Daily Mail in a new interview.

“I told her that football is not the world and that you don’t become a bad or useless person in one day. It’s been tough for her, she has a lot of strong opinions, but she will come through this. She has dealt with a lot of other difficult situations in her life.’

“The most important thing for me is that I support her and make sure she does not run into any emotional or physical problems and become unwell.”

She added: “I’m a person of faith and have been praying with her to help keep her calm and not be afraid.

“She wasn’t expecting the reaction she got when she made those comments, and they were not intended to cause offence. This situation has also upset me but all I want is for her to be calm and everything will be all right.”

The report from The Daily Mail claims Aluko is ‘facing the axe’ over this situation.