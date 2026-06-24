Marcus Rashford would only go to Tottenham for the money

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told Tottenham the “only reason” Marcus Rashford will join the club this summer is a big payday.

Spurs have already sorted their defence this summer, with moves for Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke. They are now looking further up the field, with midfielders and attackers in mind.

Rashford has come onto their radar, after Barcelona let their £26million option to buy slip away, and reports subsequently emerged that the forward has a £40million release clause for everybody expect Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tottenham are believed to be preparing a move for the England forward, and while it’s said they don’t want to pay the release, it’s money that could get them Rashford.

Former Spurs scout King told Tottenham News: “I think he would be a better signing than what they’ve got.

“If he goes back to Barcelona he gets Champions League and the same with Manchester United. If he wants to get out of Man United, I’m surprised Barcelona haven’t signed him permanently.

“The only reason he would go to Tottenham at this stage is for the money.”

Barcelona move looks unlikely

Rashford has maintained a desire to head back to Barcelona, but after they signed Anthony Gordon for £70million, his spot seems to have gone.

But even since that move was made, he’s continued to look favourably on a return to the Nou Camp, and it’s therefore not clear if he’d accept a move elsewhere.

As King suggests, United have Champions League football, so staying there would not be the worst shout, and some reports have suggested that Michael Carrick is willing to bring Rashford back from the wilderness.

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But from the board’s point of view, the winger is clearly worth selling, and wages of around £300,000 per week are not something they want to continue paying.

Whether Spurs would pay that could fairly be questioned, given it’s said they don’t even want to pay the £40million which would gift them the chance to negotiate with Rashford.

Some reports have also suggested that the United man would drop his wage demands for the right move, but it seems at the moment that the only move he sees as right is one back to Barcelona, where last season he notched 28 direct goal contributions.

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