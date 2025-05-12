Bruno Fernandes is available to be signed for an enticing price

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes reportedly has an enticing release clause amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes has been the most influential player in the United side this season. He has 19 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, which includes seven goals and five assists in the Europa League, helping the Red Devils to the final.

But there have been suggestions that losing that final could see Fernandes leave the club. And if he is to do that, it will not cost a huge sum.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that the United attacking midfielder has a release clause fixed at €65million (£54.8m). That could be an enticing price to some Saudi sides.

According to the journalist, Fernandes’ agent met with Al Hilal of late to gain information on their project. They then met in Riyadh, where Fernandes was offered a three-year deal.

It’s suggested Al Hilal are ‘waiting for an answer’ while Fernandes is ‘waiting for an improved offer’.

Amid the speculation on his future, United are putting in place a contingency plan. A report in the Mirror states that Al Hilal are refusing to give up, and are planning a third sit down with Fernandes’ representatives.

But if they can’t get the United man, there are two other Premier League midfield stars in view. Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans are reportedly being eyed by Al Hilal for if Fernandes doesn’t join.

The Saudi Pro League side would ideally like to see any new players join soon, ahead of the Club World Cup, which they are playing in.

United boss Ruben Amorim has previously stated that Fernandes won’t be allowed to leave Old Trafford.

“No, it’s not going to happen. He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him,” he said.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd and Tottenham bin fires deserve zero credit for Europa League final

👉 Man Utd quartet in Premier League Worst XI with ‘rattled’ Liverpool man, Jackson and Cunha

👉 ‘Embarrassed’ Amorim hints at quit decision: ‘I don’t know what is best’

But if Fernandes does indeed have a release clause, Amorim could have no say in if the star stays or leaves. And with it suggested recently that the midfielder is growing ‘worried’ about the future at the club, he could look to depart.

At 30 years old, if he does not feel United can immediately get back to competing in each competition, it might not be a surprise to see Fernandes depart.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘prepare massive outlay’ to ‘secure’ PL trio as ‘three key signings’ amid ‘clear objective’