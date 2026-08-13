Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Enzo Fernandez and Manchester City have reportedly ‘agreed terms’ over a move to the Etihad, while Chelsea are moving to replace him.

Earlier this summer, a move to Real Madrid looked most likely for Fernandez, but Man City now appear to have moved to the front of the queue for the centre-midfielder.

Despite targeting Ayyoud Bouaddi after signing Elliot Anderson, Man City also want to sign Fernandez and there will be room for him if/when Rodri and Tijani Reijnders leave.

The Fernandez saga has developed in recent weeks, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming that Chelsea have ‘set a deadline’ of Friday evening for clubs to sign their star player by meeting their £120m asking price.

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Ornstein explained: ‘Chelsea have set a deadline of 5pm this coming Friday (12pm ET) for Manchester City to make an offer for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

‘The west London club have said that, if their £120million ($161m) valuation of the player is not met by their deadline later this week, the Argentina international will not be leaving the club.’

It has been widely reported that Fernandez is keen on a move to Man City, so it was never going to be difficult for them to reach an agreement over personal terms.

And a report from Football Transfers claims Fernandez has already ‘agreed terms’ with Enzo Maresca’s side.

The report explains: ‘FootballTransfers has been told by sources with knowledge of the discussions that Fernandez has already agreed personal terms with Man City. That part of the deal will not prove to be problematic.

‘The biggest hurdle Man City face is settling on a transfer fee with Chelsea. Discussions between the clubs are in full swing in a bid to find common ground, but we understand that there is no guarantee of a positive outcome.’

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Man City lay groundwork to sign Enzo Fernandez as Chelsea identify two potential replacements

Due to Chelsea’s deadline, Man City do not have much time to finalise a deal, but it appears as if the two clubs are laying the groundwork for Fernandez to move.

On Thursday morning, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the exits of Rodri and Reijnders will ‘recoup’ around £120m.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester City keen to sign Enzo Fernandez and could recoup much of Chelsea’s £120m asking price via the departures of Rodri (Barcelona second bid rejected but talks ongoing) and Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah in advanced talks).

‘Enzo Maresca wants to reunite with Fernandez, but Chelsea’s asking price will only hold until 17:00 on Friday. Key two days ahead.’

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Blues are ‘accelerating’ for a replacement, having ‘made contact’ over signing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

These two players are said to be Chelsea’s ‘top’ two targets to replace Fernandez.

The report explains:

‘Should Fernandez leave Stamford Bridge, with Manchester City keen on a move for him, Chelsea would look to bring in another midfielder to fill the gap. ‘Fresh enquiries have therefore been made about both Scott and Wharton, with Chelsea continuing to assess the market.’

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