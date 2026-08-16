Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Manchester City could yet land Enzo Fernandez, with talks ongoing after the deadline Chelsea had set for his sale passed.

City have been pressing harder for Fernandez in recent days. In response to the Blues’ 5pm Friday deadline for Fernandez’s £120million transfer, the Premier League giants have continued to be heavily linked.

But the deadline passed with no official offer from City, and it seems that should be the end of the saga.

But Romano has revealed that’s not necessarily the case – a deal could potentially still be done, just not for the £120million price.

Romano wrote for Caught Offside: ‘At the moment, what happened is that the deadline is over in terms of a verbal exit clause. Chelsea consider £120m as, basically, a release clause that was active until Friday. But no club arrived, including Manchester City, so that price is no longer easily available.

‘Now, what does it mean? As far as I understand, it means that Chelsea would be happy to continue with Enzo Fernandez and keep him at the club.

‘However, don’t forget that Manchester City are still talking with the Argentine’s agents, and they still have a chance to try in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Fernandez.

‘That said, it will be for a different price. For sure, £120m is no longer going to be a closed, go and get the player in five minutes, kind of deal.’

Man City could have most expensive midfield in history

City have been selling players in order to make room for new ones this summer. They’ve shed James Trafford, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji so far, and Rodri will leave this summer if Barcelona stump up the right fee.

There were suggestions in recent reports that those sales would help City bring in the cash needed for Fernandez.

But they have already spent £116million on Elliot Anderson this summer and are believed to be close to closing a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi of a reported £85.6million.

If Fernandez, at over £120million, was also to sign, City would have a midfield trio they paid more than £321.6million for.

That would be a huge outlay on three players in the same position, and it remains to be seen if a deal for Fernandez will be possible.

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