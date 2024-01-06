Enzo Fernandez has produced an almost-assist that deserves to be hung in the Louvre

Enzo Fernandez hasn’t always lived to up his billing since his £105million move to Chelsea in January 2023 – but it’s hard to deny that the midfielder can manipulate a football like a Marrakech snake whisperer.

Fernandez came to prominence during the 2022 World Cup, coming into Argentina’s starting line-up after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia and becoming an integral part of their eventual success.

Strong, committed and liable to thread the ball through the eye of a needle like a world champion knitter, the youngster was quickly added to the shopping lists of Europe’s major clubs.

For the full article, please click here.