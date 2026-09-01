Enzo Fernandez has joined Manchester City in a joint-British record transfer from Chelsea, and has bid farewell to Blues fans following his three and a half year spell with the club.

Fernandez has been the subject of interest from City all summer. His former Blues boss, Enzo Maresca, is at the helm at the Etihad, and wanted to reunited with the midfielder.

Weeks ago, Chelsea set a deadline for Fernandez’s transfer, for £120million, and though that passed, reports followed that City could still secure his transfer, they just may have to pay a little more.

That’s how it’s transpired, as the big-six club have raided their Premier League rivals in a £125million deal – making Fernandez the joint-most expensive signing ever made by a British club.

Chelsea had the option to renege on the deal after they missed out on replacement Lamine Camara – who Monaco cancelled their sale of right in the final stages of deadline day – but they kept their word and sold to City anyway.

Enzo Fernandez bids farewell to Chelsea

Speaking on his Instagram, Fernandez bid farewell to Chelsea after three and a half years at Stamford Bridge.

He said: ‘Dear Chelsea,

‘I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven’t been in a good place.

‘Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

‘Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones.

‘I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

‘But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.

‘But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.

‘I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution.

‘To all my teammates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

‘Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it.

‘This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.

‘You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best.

‘Always Blue.

‘Thank you, Chelsea. 💙

‘Enzo.’

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