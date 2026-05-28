Enzo Fernandez ‘preference’ between Real Madrid and Man City emerges – ‘Xabi Alonso already knows’

Enzo Fernandez has made up his mind to leave Chelsea and would prefer to move to Real Madrid despite interest from Manchester City, according to a report.

Xabi Alonso will officially take over as the Chelsea manager on July 1, but the former Real Madrid boss may not have Fernandez at his disposal.

Alonso has identified Fernandez as one of the leaders at Chelsea and wants to keep the Argentina international midfielder.

However, there have been strong suggestions that Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea, who endured a torrid 2025/26 campaign and will not play in Europe next season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is personally keen on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandez, who will play for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Incoming Man City manager Enzo Maresca wants to bring Fernandez to the Etihad Stadium.

READ: Rashford to Real Madrid shouldn’t be ‘ruled out’ as Man Utd star’s likely next club is revealed

Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea and is a big fan of the 25-year-old.

It has now emerged that Fernandez would prefer a move to Real Madrid to joining Man City in the summer of 2026.

Enzo Fernandez prefers Real Madrid to Man City

Mundo Deportivo has noted in its headline that ‘Xabi Alonso already knows Enzo Fernández’s decision’, adding in the report that ‘the Argentine has already stated that he wants to leave’.

Fernandez is reported to have told Chelsea that ‘he wants to leave this summer’.

The report has stated: ‘The London club’s response has been that to let him go, they need to bring in 120 million euros (£104m), the same amount he cost.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s flop of the season features Salah and top Man Utd target

‘Meanwhile, Javier Pastore , his agent, has already contacted Real Madrid to try to finalise the transfer.

‘It is the player’s preferred option.

‘One of the clubs interested in signing him is Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca as the player’s main advocate, but just like Real Madrid, they are not willing to pay such a high transfer fee.’

Meanwhile, well-known journalist Henry Winter has ripped into Fernandez for his desire to leave Chelsea and has outlined how the midfielder himself has contributed to the Blues’ disappointing campaign.

Winger wrote on X at 6:26pm on May 27: “Enzo Fernandez is an exceptional, box-crashing player when in the mood. He’s a world champion.

“His numbers at Chelsea are decent, 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

“But if Fernandez is keen on a move because Chelsea’s aren’t in Europe, as is being claimed, then maybe he also needs to look at himself as one of the reasons why Chelsea are not in Europe.

“When Chelsea cried out for somebody to take control of a game, as against Brighton and Sunderland, he failed.

“In the 3-0 loss to Brighton, Fernandez made one tackle in the 90 minutes and lost out.

“He lost 4/6 duels. Only 1/4 passes was forward. He didn’t have an attempt on goal.

“However out of his depth Liam Rosenior may have been, he wasn’t helped by Fernandez.

“In the 2-1 final-day defeat to Sunderland, Fernandez was given the joint lowest mark on the match report on the Sky Sports website, 3/10.

“He made one tackle and failed to win the ball. He made three fouls and was booked once. Chelsea lost 2-1.

“However out of his depth interim Calum McFarlane may have been (understandably), he wasn’t helped by Fernandez.

“The 25-year-old Argentine is a very good No 8 on his day, not a 6 btw, and there will be interest in him whatever the reservations about his character.

“Neither Real Madrid nor PS-G have a need for his specific skill-set but Manchester City do, Atletico Madrid do.

“If Chelsea can get anywhere close to the £106m they paid for him, it will be a major result. #CFC”

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano reveals if Enzo Fernandez will leave Chelsea for Man City – Maresca ‘loves’ him