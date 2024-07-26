Enzo Fernandez row leads to Olympics summit as Chelsea captain admits ‘there could be a problem’

The Enzo Fernandez racism row has led to a pre-Olympics summit between the France and Argentina presidents.

The Enzo Fernandez racism row has carried over into the Olympics as an emergency summit was called between the French and Argentine presidents in a bid to diffuse tensions.

Fernandez and his Argentina team-mates caused controversy during their Copa America celebrations, when they were filmed singing a derogatory song aimed at a number of France players.

Argentina’s Olympic footballers were targeted with bottles and firecrackers during a defeat to Morocco in Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, while Argentina’s rugby sevens side faced a toxic atmosphere as they lost to the hosts in a quarter-final at Stade de France on Thursday as Argentina president Javier Milei flew in for a summit with France president Emmanuel Macron.

The French football federation filed a legal complaint over the “unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks” in a video filmed by Fernandez and in response Milei’s deputy Victoria Villarruel insisted Argentina would not tolerate criticism from a “colonialist” country.

Those comments further outraged the French while sports minister Julio Garro was sacked by Milei after asking for skipper Lionel Messi to apologise on behalf of the team before a government spokesperson disowned Villarruel’s comments.

Milei met Macron and other French officials at the Elysee Palace, with the issues between the countries understood to be a significant part of the agenda.

Meanwhile Chelsea captain Reece James has admitted the racism storm could be a “problem” within the dressing room.

While Chelsea’s club-record signing has apologised, he was called out by Blues team-mate and France international Wesley Fofana who said the video showed “uninhibited racism”.

An internal investigation is under way, with Fernandez due to meet up with his Chelsea colleagues on Monday as their pre-season preparations continue in the United States.

Asked if the issue could impact on team spirit at Stamford Bridge, James told ESPN: “Of course.

“There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people when there could be a problem.

“But until the day comes where everyone’s together and in a room together, I don’t know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season.”

MORE ON THE ENZO FERNANDEZ RACISM ROW ON F365

👉 Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana bring out football’s inhibited racists

👉 Chelsea insider uses four-letter swear to sum up ‘dressing-room rift’ over racist Enzo Fernandez video

👉 Chelsea: Fernandez video ‘was an attack on all black players’; Gallas predicts dressing room ‘will be different’

England full-back James, who is back in training after an injury-hit campaign last year, revealed he has already had a conversation with Fernandez.

“I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were on different time zones,” he added.

“Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened.

“It’s a really difficult situation. There’s no room for racism or discrimination in football.

“I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he’d done wrong and apologised to his team-mates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation.”