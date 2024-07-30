Chelsea will take no action against Enzo Fernandez over a racially offensive chant after the player made a voluntary contribution to an anti-discrimination charity.

The 23-year-old posted a video of himself and some Argentina team-mates singing a derogatory song about French players of African origin in the wake of his side’s Copa America victory earlier this month.

Fernandez is understood to have apologised face to face to his team-mates in Atlanta on Monday, where the Chelsea squad are preparing for a Wednesday night friendly against Mexican side Club America. The apology is understood to have been accepted.

The player also voluntarily offered to make what sources said was a “significant” contribution to a charity tackling and educating about discrimination in recognition of his misjudgement.

The beneficiary of the contribution is still to be decided, but it is understood it will be made via the Chelsea Foundation. The club have also committed to matching Fernandez’s contribution to the Foundation, having been impressed by the level of maturity and responsibility shown by the player upon his return to the club.

The internal disciplinary process has therefore concluded and the club and playing squad consider the matter closed, sources said.

Fernandez first apologised via social media two weeks ago and has been in what sources described as constant contact with members of the Chelsea squad since, but Monday represented his first opportunity to apologise face to face, which he did immediately upon arrival in the United States.

It is understood Reece James and Axel Disasi have been the lead figures in the consultation process with the playing squad, but France international Wesley Fofana was also part of the group to which Fernandez made a collective apology.

Fofana had referenced Fernandez’s video in a social media post of his own and described it as “uninhibited racism”.

Chelsea declined to comment.

Fernandez still faces the possibility of a sanction from football’s world governing body FIFA, which continues to investigate the matter.