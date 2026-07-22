Chelsea are being tipped to make Enzo Fernandez “throw in the towel” after his World Cup ending, with his “perfect” replacement named by an ex-Blues man.

Fernandez reached the World Cup final with Argentina, where it all came crashing down. The Chelsea midfielder was booked for talking back to the referee, before he was sent off for a hard challenge on Pau Cubarsi, as his side went onto lose 1-0 in extra time.

That came after he scored the equaliser against England in the semi final, and after the victory, taunted Three Lions fans – the country in which he plays his club football – by playing their unofficial World Cup song Wonderwall over an Instagram post.

Following the latter stages of the World Cup, former Premier League scout Keith Wyness feels Fernandez might not last much longer in the Premier League.

He told Football Insider: “I think coming off the back of the World Cup, it’ll blow over to a certain degree, but the fans won’t forget. And I don’t think the Chelsea fans are particularly enamoured with him and his behaviour either,” he said.

“We know that we can forgive our own local heroes in each team, but I think in this case, it’s gone a little bit further. We’ll see what sort of sanctions there are after the World Cup. He’s shown himself to be a very hot-headed player.

“He is an unsettling character in the squad. And I think opponents will get to him and wind him up. I think we’ll see a story of more red cards coming in the Premier League.

“He’s somebody that will just throw in the towel and eventually will want to move.”

Fernandez has been linked with big clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich this summer.

Kone tipped to replace Fernandez

Should Fernandez leave Chelsea, with fellow midfielder Andrey Santos having already left for Manchester United, the Blues will want an apt replacement.

Former Blues man Glen Johnson thinks Manu Kone is that man.

He told Metro: “He has been excellent for France. A top midfielder, strong, physical, can use the ball well, pick a pass well, he is a top player, and to get into the French midfield you must be a good player.

“If Enzo leaves, he can be the perfect replacement for sure. His attributes seem to be suited to the Premier League, so I don’t think he will have any issues getting used to the game at all.”

Kone is a target for Manchester United, who have begun conversations with Roma over his transfer, but those are still in the early stages.

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