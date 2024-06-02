Enzo Maresca can’t save £50m Chelsea star who contributed to Mauricio Pochettino’s exit

According to insider Dharmesh Sheth, Enzo Maresca may have no say on the future of Conor Gallagher, as Todd Boehly wants full control over transfers, and “finances might talk” on the midfielder’s exit.

Following a season of seven goals and nine assists in all competitions in a Blues side that largely underachieved, there is no way Gallagher should come anywhere near the exit door. But that he’s a homegrown player, there’s a good chance he does.

Chelsea’s wild spending since Boehly has been chairman means they are in danger of breaking financial rules if they don’t balance their books by the June 30 deadline. And players who came through their academy go down as pure profit as part of that report.

As such, the likes of Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah have all been subject to reports that they’ll be let go.

As per insider Sheth, while new Chelsea boss Maresca will have his own thoughts on letting Gallagher go, he might be given little choice in the matter.

“It seems the model that they want to do is to the extreme, whereby the head coach comes in, and just coaches the team. They want everybody above the head coach, that recruitment team and the owners to do all of the signings,” Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

“So yes, of course, a manager is going to have a say, ‘Oh, I’d really like to keep him’, but finances might talk on this one. So it will be taken out of the manager’s hands to a greater degree than perhaps it would at other clubs.”

With that said, two managers could be rubbed up the wrong way in a very short time regarding the sale of Gallagher. Indeed, it’s been reported that part of the reason Pochettino is no longer at the helm is he refused to budge on the sale of the midfielder.

He utilised him heavily and also gave him the captain’s armband for much of the season, so it’s little surprise the boss didn’t want to sell him after a quality season.

Maresca would surely want to keep Gallagher given how well he has seen him do before his arrival at the club, but there might well be nothing he can do.

As such, a sale of £50million, which has been mooted, might well go through. One of Aston Villa or Tottenham look the most likely to land Gallagher in that scenario.

READ MORE: Chelsea legend Cole tells Maresca to block £40m transfer as Romano reveals Maatsen, Broja latest