Enzo Maresca has confirmed Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer for Saturday’s west London derby against Fulham, while also acknowledging the imminent arrival of Alejandro Garnacho.

Palmer was named in the starting XI for last week’s emphatic 5-1 win at West Ham but pulled out during the warm-up and watched from the sidelines.

He was not included in the England squad named by Thomas Tuchel on Friday, and Maresca explained why he will not be available at Stamford Bridge.

“Cole is out,” the Chelsea boss said. “Also, Benoit is out, and Romeo is out. The rest are all okay. Cole we need to see day by day, and the other two I don’t think are going to be back after the international break. But they are going to be closer.”

Asked about Palmer being omitted by England, Maresca added: “I spoke with Thomas a few times, but in the end it’s Thomas’ decision and he decided that. He is not available tomorrow, so it shows that he has a problem.”

Maresca admitted his side is weaker without Palmer but stressed the need to adapt, as they did against West Ham.

“For sure, 100 per cent, we are a much better team with Cole, no doubt,” he said. “But when Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions. Last week we found different solutions, and hopefully tomorrow we can again find different solutions.”

Estevao Willian started in Palmer’s place at the London Stadium, joining an attack that also featured Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for the first time. Maresca suggested similar changes will be required against Fulham as he manages a growing injury list.

Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile will also remain sidelined. “With Romeo and Benoit, it’s normal after a long time out that they will need time and sessions,” Maresca explained.

“It’s the same with what we are doing with Wes [Fofana]. Wes is back and the other day he played some minutes. Hopefully, we can have more minutes and get him to the right condition.”

On Lavia’s progress, he continued: “Two years ago he didn’t play any games. Last year he played some games, this season the target is to give him more games.

“Hopefully, the moment he is back, he can be fit for a long time and play more minutes and games, because he is a player we really trust.”

There was also a word on Chelsea’s incoming business, with Alejandro Garnacho now close to signing from Manchester United.

“I know Garnacho is around here,” Maresca said. “It’s quite clear his position is a winger, and I see him as a winger.”

Maresca left the door open to further changes before the window closes. “You can expect anything with the transfer window open – anything can happen in and out,” he said.

Chelsea face Fulham at 12:30 on Saturday aiming to continue their bright start under Maresca, but they will have to do it without Palmer.