Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Nicolas Jackson will be out for “six to eight weeks” but refused to name Christopher Nkunku as his replacement.

Jackson struggled through after suffering a muscle injury against West Ham in the Blues’ last Premier League match.

He missed the FA Cup defeat at Brighton five days later and speaking ahead of Friday’s Premier League rematch against Fabian Hurzeler’s side, Maresca revealed that the Senegalese striker is unlikely to return until after the March international break, which concludes on the 25th.

“Nico will be out until the international break, probably available after the international break,” the Chelsea head coach told a press conference.

“Marc Guiu will be out for a while. Romeo Lavia is in the process to come back with us, Benoit Badiashile exactly the same. Wesley Fofana needs two or three weeks to be 100% fit with us.

“We knew it was a muscular problem but not how important it was. His reaction was good so we didn’t think it was a big injury.

“Unfortunately he had the scan and it is an important one – he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

Maresca was asked if Nkunku would replace Jackson in the starting XI but kept his cards close to his chest, insisting that the Frenchman “is not a nine”.

“Christo is a solution but not the only solution,” he said. “I said many times I consider Christo a very important player from the start.

“Now also with the transfer window closed, everyone is here and he can help us until the end. We are working to find a different solution. It can be Christo but also a different kind of player.

“I said since day one that Christo is not a nine, he is an attacking midfielder. We know very well that Christo is not a nine.

“They (Nkunku and Jackson) are different on the ball and off the ball.

Sometimes we complain about players but then when they don’t play, you realise how important they are.

“He [Jackson] didn’t play against Brighton and then everyone was thinking it is difficult to play without a nine.

“We know exactly how good Nico is on and off the ball. Christo is completely different on and off the ball.”

Asked if a wide player like Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho or Tyrique George could play through the middle, Maresca replied: “Could be a solution. Pedro, Noni or even Tyrique, they can try and be a solution for us. Jadon has different kind of skills.

“When you don’t have a proper nine, you need to use a different kind of nine but you need to change the way you play. We will find a solution.”

Interestingly, Maresca said back in September that Nkunku “can play as a number nine” and confirmed he is Jackson’s backup.

He said: “As left wingers, we have Jadon and Misha [Mudryk]. As right wingers, we have Noni and Pedro. As attacking midfielders, we have Joao Felix and Cole [Palmer].

“As a number nine, we have Nicolas, Christo and Marc. We do not have so many players, we have two players for each position.’

“Christo can play as a number nine or as an attacking midfielder and a winger.

“Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall] can play in the pocket and wide.

“Pedro was playing as a left-winger because Jadon wasn’t here and fit and, between Misha, Pedro and Jadon, I preferred Pedro for that one game. But that doesn’t mean always I will prefer Pedro.”

