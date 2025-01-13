Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca hit out at defender Renato Veiga after it emerged that he has reached a “full agreement” with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea signed him from FC Basel for around £12m during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Veiga’s versatility has made him useful this season as he’s made 18 appearances in all competitions. Before joining Chelsea, he had predominantly been used at centre-back or defensive midfield, but most of his outings this term have come at left-back.

His performances for Chelsea have seen him break into Portugal’s senior squad, but he is seemingly not happy with Maresca‘s use of him as he is pushing for an exit.

On Monday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed he has a “full agreement” with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “Renato Veiga, expected to leave Chelsea as club opened the doors to permanent exit — not loan.

“Chelsea want around €30m for Veiga to leave accomodating his request to go and play as CB, not as LB.

“Full agreement Borussia Dortmund-Veiga on contract/project, in place.”

Now, head coach Maresca has responded to this speculation and hit out at Veiga, who will “struggle” if he’s only focused on playing one position.

“I am not aware there is any agreement [with Dortmund] for Renato,” Maresca said.

“Yesterday, he was here working with us. Today, he’s here working with us. Then we’ll see if something happens.

“We brought Renato from Basel and he’s played well in different positions. This has allowed him to join the [Portugal] national team for the first time in his life.

“Even if he’s not playing in his [preferred position], he’s playing for his national team in his early 20s since joining Chelsea. We are very proud about that.”

He added: “I had a chat with Renato. I told him playing in the position he’s playing with us, it’s given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you’re playing well.

“If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it’s a good thing for the player and the club.”