Enzo Maresca is ‘the bald fraud elephant in the room’

While Liverpool dominate the narrative, one Chelsea fan wants to talk about Enzo Maresca ‘making it up as he goes along’.

Of course there’s still loads on Liverpool but we start with Chelsea.

We really need to talk about Enzo Maresca

It’s not lost on me that this Bayern side had over 500 previous Champions League appearances between them compared to Chelsea’s 67, however I think we need to talk about the bald fraud elephant in the room…

Maresca appears to have got lucky in the Club World Cup, as he can’t repeat his heroics. What did he do in that tournament? Played his best available team, every game. Changed very little. Let the team grow in to the tournament. Consistency breeds belief.

Now here we are: Four different defence line-ups in four Premier League games. No title challenger ever does that. Two points thrown away against Brentford to rest players and save them for a match away at Bayern where they lost anyway. 1 point from 6 instead of 3. Well done Maresca.

Reece James selected in midfield (the current England manager – himself a German – actually laughed at reporters a month ago, insisting “Reece is the best right back, he is not a midfielder.”) Ok – that feels like Championship BTec Pep was just trying to repeat the PSG game/result. But the fact it didn’t work this time suggests that it wasn’t his game plan that won it last time.

Enzo and Caicedo barely holding down the centre of midfield against Bayern in the second half tonight, Chelsea 2 goals down, chasing the game…takes one of them off and puts a 3rd winger on the pitch.

He makes it up as he goes along.

This Chelsea squad would be incredibly dangerous with a proper manager. And a keeper who doesn’t brain fart.

Mourinho will go to the bridge with Benfica in a few weeks and show Maresca right up.

Liverpool with another last-minute winner too. Typical. But if you can’t be good, be lucky.

Ash, Kent

Oh Ange

You can take the Ange out the Spurs, but you can’t take the Spurs out the Ange.

WAFF TOWN MAN (LOL LOL LOL)

How many late winners can one team score?

Following last night’s result for Liverpool, genuine question with no snark attached to it (honestly) – can anyone think of the longest run of such late winners?

Surely 5 games in a row with 80+ minute winners is an unprecedented, and genuinely impressive, run?

In terms of actual discourse, well done Liverpool for coming back from that last night – although I do think it highlights from my mail yesterday that “belief” is just as important as “ability” when it comes to scoring in the late stages of a tough game.

Where Slot is right to be concerned though is technically there’s been virtually no “foot off the gas” moment for Liverpool in 5 games to now and when you factor that includes three games where they went 2-0 up in the 49th, 46th, and 6th minutes, you’re essentially winning the league on hard mode continuing like that.

Game management on Saturday of you score a 2nd against Everton, maybe?

Harold Egbert Hooler

P.S: Harry Kane does it again. Doubters cry “just a pen”, then he snatches on an opportunity with a gorgeous turn and finish. Somebody Knight the boy.

…It’s interesting that Liverpool seem to be coming in for a lot of praise for their last-gasp heroics. All five of their games so far this season have required late winners – some later than others – and in three of those five they’ve surrendered a two goal lead. Is that really sustainable? It’s mid-September after all. A little early for such heroism perhaps?

I recall a few seasons ago when Arsenal won with a last gasp Reiss Nelson winner at home to Bournemouth. That was in March. The reaction to that result was “Arsenal are too emotional, it’s too early for such last minute heroics!” And that turned out to be the case. That was one game in March, not five games in August/September. What makes what Liverpool are doing so unemotional and sustainable, beyond the – yet to be proven and by no means guaranteed – notion that sooner or later they will click?

SPT (sorry for any offence)

Liverpool becoming the thing they hate

They do say that you risk becoming the thing you hate.

I fear that with this now, becoming ridiculous, run of seriously late goals.. that we (Liverpool) are becoming Manu of the 90’s and 00’s?

Fergie time is called that for a reason.. They scored hundreds? felt like it, of goals after 90mins let alone after 80mins

I’m sure there’s a website somewhere that can tell me how many but I have a job..

Long may it continue, as long as no one at Liverpool has had to sell their soul to the devil. Thats was def Fergies thing.. and the payback is too harsh.

Al – LFC – Very very excited indeed but also emotionally drained already and the dog can’t take the last min shouts and lounge dancing…

It CAN go on like this for Liverpool

“It can’t go on like this, can it?” asked a journalist of Mick McCarthy when he was once on a shocking run at Blackpool.

With a beautiful pause of a second or two, McCarthy replied “….it can”.

What’s this got to do with Liverpool? Well, they keep scoring late goals to win games, despite everyone saying they are “lucky” to do so.

Last night’s stats.

– more possession.

– 20 shots to Atletico’s 10.

– 6 on target to 4.

xG – 2.6 to 0.61 (and this demonstrates just how much they dominated the game).

– Touches in the opposition box, 44 to 25.

Lucky, my arse. It was a 3-2 battering.

Similar to the Burnley game, which was arguably even more one sided.

The fact they scored late to win it again is just a sign that they can and do go right to the end to get what they deserve.

It can’t go on like this, can it? It can.

Andy H, Swansea

Best 1 to 11 XIs

Ripping this off of a mate who did all the hard work on this and building on the very Arsenal subject of best XIs that are not the actual best XIs because it’s measurably not them – I give you best 1 to 11s XI! Here’s Liverpool’s:

1. Allison

2. Gomez

3. Endo

4. Virgil

5. Konate

6. Kerkez

7. Wirtz

8. Szoboszlai

9. Isak

10. Mac Allistair

11. Some guy called Mo.

The only weak link is Endo as his presence means that no goal would ever be scored so it’s only worth a point per game. Still, they’d finish above Amorim’s United on goal difference!

What’s your team? If you don’t have someone with that shirt number, no subs! The shirt goes on a mannequin.

(That actual football game last night was good!)

Alex, South London

Why take so much offence?

When I read some of the mail box entries slagging off a particular writer or other.. I feel that these people (the slaggers not the slagees) haven’t been on your site very long or have chosen to take offence at 1 article for the sake of it.

For years this site has been as much comedy as football (I mean that as a compliment not a slight) Almost every article has tongue in cheek / total full on pisstake about it, That’s the joy. For me at least…

What is wrong with people..? Where has their sense of humour gone?

Waaa you slagged off my team, waaa you said a thing that was true (but was very funny) waaaaaa wheres my blue hair dye and eyebrow stud!

Christ people relax – Have some fun and laugh at your own shortcomings, Its all part of being English / British / Not a tosser!

AL – LFC Loving the place for more years than I care to remember – Thank you all involved

The big what?

Damola AFC or Berlin Germany mentioned twice in his mail this morning about the Big 4 or 6, in his suggestion that Mikel Arteta does not need to win a trophy this season (getting the excuses in nice and early!).

However, he really needs to be keeping up with events, as in his ‘Second XI’ analysis only yesterday, Dave Tickner is already stating that we have a ‘Big Eight’ now.

How long will it be until we have a Big 20 including all teams in the Premier League?

A, LFC, Montreal

Favourite left-footed goals please

Is Swansea’s winner by Burgess the best left footed strike there’s ever been? It might even be the best strike ever although Tony Yeboah and Wayne Rooney might want a word so left footed ones only please!

Howard (It’s better than Roberto Carlos’s) Jones