Nicolas Jackson looks likely to leave Chelsea this summer after his manager told him he is no longer required.

Enzo Maresca has left the door open for Nicolas Jackson to leave Chelsea and said he will not be available to play for the London club going forward.

The signing of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro pushed Jackson down the pecking order after an underwhelming career at Stamford Bridge so far.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer including Newcastle and most recently Aston Villa and Maresca said “we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes.”

“He is available but he’s not going to be part of the squad because, as we already said, we have two strikers, we have two players in that position and also we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes,” Maresca said ahead of their Friday night game against West Ham.”

Asked if Jackson was leaving, Maresca said his focus has been on the training pitch.

“No idea, to be honest. No idea,” he replied. “You know already from last season that I prefer to be focused on training sessions, prepare the game and these kind of things. I don’t know.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Jackson is a player to “keep an eye on” in the closing stages of this summer transfer window.

“Keep an eye on Nicolas Jackson,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Premier League clubs are in conversations and keep an eye on Italy, particularly AC Milan, only if all conditions are deemed acceptable to them.”

Chelsea have reportedly set a price tag of £80m for Jackson, though it is possible that they accept a lower fee for their striker as the clock ticks down.

Another player perhaps heading for the Chelsea exit door is Christopher Nkunku. On the 27-year-old, Maresca said it was the same story as with Jackson.

“Christo is with us like Nico, but it’s the same answer as Nico. And the other two players, they are training apart, waiting for some solution.

“We have still, as you said, two weeks, 10 days, two weeks. But no idea also because it’s difficult to plan because anything can happen.”

With Jackson out of the side, Maresca will be picking from Pedro or Delap to start up front at the London Stadium but, having opted for the former Brighton striker in their first game, the Chelsea boss said the two could play together.

“I think Joao, with us, he can play the five positions at the front, the winger, wide or inside the pitch or behind the striker. I think he can play in all the positions. For sure, probably as a No.9 or behind the striker is his best position, but he can play in all attacking positions for us.”

