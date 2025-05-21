Enzo Maresca has taken aim at the scheduling of Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, branding it “not correct” after the Spanish side were handed a 48-hour advantage in preparation time.

Chelsea face Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis in Athens next Wednesday, chasing a ninth European trophy in their history and looking to cap off a mixed debut season for Maresca with silverware.

However, the Blues boss made clear in his pre-match press conference that he believes the Premier League should have done more to level the playing field.

“I’m not happy 100%,” Maresca said when asked about the scheduling.

“You cannot allow a team 48 hours more than the other team when you play a European competition final. If it’s La Liga or the Premier League [to blame], I don’t know – but it’s not something correct.

“Either we play Friday or they play Sunday like us.”

The scheduling controversy has become a key talking point ahead of the final, with Betis playing their last league game on Friday, while Chelsea are in action against Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a game with major Premier League implications.

Amid voicing his frustrations, Maresca also confirmed which goalkeeper would start the final in Greece.

“Filip [Jorgensen] will play the final,” he said.

“He played all the competition. It would be unfair to arrive at the final and not play him. For the Betis game, it will be Filip plus 10 – I don’t know who the rest are yet, but he deserves it.”

Chelsea have won 11 of their 12 games in this season’s Conference League, scoring a tournament-high 38 goals along the way.

Betis, meanwhile, come into the game with more mixed form but greater European experience in their ranks – not least veteran playmaker Isco, a four-time Champions League winner, and manager Manuel Pellegrini, who Maresca played for at Malaga and worked under at West Ham.

Their relationship has become one of the more intriguing subplots heading into the final. Maresca was warm and reflective when asked about facing his long-time mentor on such a big stage.

“It’s special. I spent four years with Manuel. He is a reference for me because of his career, because of his history, and especially because, in terms of human being, he is a top person.

“I define him like, you know, a professional dad, because many times when I need to make big decisions, we are in contact.

“I spoke with Manuel yesterday, to be honest. We are so close. We spoke a lot in the past, and we continue to speak now, in the present and the future.”

He was also full of praise for Pellegrini’s achievements in the game. Responding to whether or not his fellow Spaniard was one of the great coaches, he replied:

“If you see his history – Real Madrid, won the Premier League with City, semi-final of the Champions League with Villarreal, Malaga, now a final with Betis – for sure.”