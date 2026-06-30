Enzo Maresca has signed on as the new Man City manager.

A new report has shed light on Manchester City’s transfer plans under new head coach Enzo Maresca, with eight players at risk of being offloaded.

On Monday afternoon, Man City finally confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea boss Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s replacement.

It has been clear for a while that Maresca has been chosen to replace Man City, but he and his new club have been embroiled in a legal dispute with Chelsea over a compensation package.

Chelsea released a bombshell statement in response to Man City appointing Maresca, in which they claimed that the saga regarding his resignation and interest from the Etihad derailed their season.

Still, the Blues have arguably won from this situation because they have secured a huge fee for Maresca’s move to Man City.

In recent weeks, Maresca will no doubt have been working in the background to help with Man City’s preparations for next season, and it has emerged that they are closing in on Elliot Anderson, who has completed a medical ahead of a £116m move to the Etihad.

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But Man City will not stop here and will likely make more additions in the coming weeks, with Morocco and Lille standout Ayyoub Bouaddi mooted as a target.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano stated that Man City have ‘held initial talks’ over signing the talented midfielder.

Romano said on X: ‘Manchester City held initial talks for Ayyoub Bouaddi as potential target for the future.

‘There are 4 clubs involved, PSG not advancing yet having different top priorities.

‘#MCFC keen on Bouaddi with possible plan to let him stay at Lille until start of season 2027/28.’

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Man City ‘leading’ race to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Journalist Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, has also stated that Liverpool and Arsenal are in the running for Bouaddi, though Man City and the Reds are ‘leading the race’ to sign him.

Schira said on X: ‘#ManchesterCity and #Liverpool are currently leading the race to try to sign #Lille’s midfielder Ayyoub #Bouaddi (born in 2007). Positive first talks with his agent. #LOSC are now waiting for official bids.’

The Daily Mail have also stated that Bouaddi is ‘of interest’ for Man City, while they have also revealed several potential exits.

Regarding Rodri, he will undergo surgery on a ‘mystery injury’ that will rule him out for the start of next season, while there are not ‘active talks’ over a contract extension beyond 2027 after City’s initial offer so the door is not closed on an exit before the end of his current deal.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ake is ‘expected’ to be sold, while Rico Lewis is ‘one to watch’ after he attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and Savinho could go amid interest from Man City.

Regarding other potential exits, the report explains: ‘Mateo Kovacic is considering his options and Omar Marmoush is in the same boat – leaving Maresca and director of football Hugo Viana with big decisions to make. They are thought to be open to listening to offers for Nico Gonzalez.

‘A Ruben Dias departure cannot be discounted, particularly a reunion with Bernardo Silva at Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid. Josko Gvardiol is signing a new contract after flirting with the idea of leaving the Etihad Stadium.’

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