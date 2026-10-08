A new report has revealed head coach Enzo Maresca’s reaction to Manchester City’s guilty FFP verdict, while Erling Haaland has commented on the saga.

During the international break, it was confirmed that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations and failing to comply.

Maresca‘s side have since submitted an appeal, though it has been widely reported that it is likely to fail and they face severe sanctions.

Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

It remains to be seen how Man City will be punished, but they need to try and focus on football because they face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

READ: Man City crisis goes ‘from bad to worse’ as Premier League clubs reach ‘agreement’ on points deduction

Enzo Maresca and Erling Haaland react to the Man City FFP verdict

And with the international break over, comments from coaches and players at Man City about the case were always going to emerge in the coming days.

Maresca is due to address the media on Friday, but BBC Sport have now shed light on what he has told his players about Man City’s situation.

The report explains:

‘BBC Sport reported this week that Maresca would address the players upon their return to domestic duty after news of the verdicts broke while the majority of the squad were away with their respective nations. ‘It is understood the City head coach asked his players not to allow the crisis that has engulfed the club to affect their attitude and focus as the Premier League campaign gets back under way this weekend.’

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Haaland, meanwhile, has tried to “stay positive” and has encouraged all those associated with Man City to do the same.

“I care a lot about this place,” Haaland said.

“I spent my first four years here, it’s a special place for us. I care a lot about City and the fans. I am a fan myself. I feel with them. The fans will have a good time on Sunday – we have to stick together.

“We have to stay with each other and stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to smile.

“Stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and enjoy the situation. We have to stick together and spread the love to each other. Enjoy the ride and smile.”

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