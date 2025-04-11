Chelsea make call on sacking Enzo Maresca at season’s end with ‘long-term plan’ revealed

Chelsea have reportedly made a call on whether they’ll sack Enzo Maresca at the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, with the board ready for action.

Maresca has largely escaped sack speculation at Chelsea. That’s partially a surprise, given how managers have fared in the Todd Boehly era, with even Mauricio Pochettino being given the boot after improving six places in his one and only season in charge.

After coming sixth last season, the Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League, with the safety of another Champions League spot below them.

Football Insider suggests there has been some speculation on the manager’s future at Chelsea after a dip from the start of the campaign, though. However, they also state the club are ‘unlikely’ to sack Maresca at the end of the season.

The report states he is part of their long-term plans as they aim to establish some stability, after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino were shown the boot by Boehly.

The Blues are said to be happy with Maresca’s management in the battle for Champions League football, and the board are ‘preparing to back’ the boss in the summer window to ensure they can ‘continue to make progress’.

If they remain on the upwards curve they are on currently in terms of Premier League places in the last couple of seasons, in two years time, they’d win the Premier League.

Maresca will need to be backed for that, though, with improvements likely to be made to Arsenal’s side in the summer, with the second-placed Premier League outfit almost certainly to sign a No.9, which could aid their push for the title.

What’s more, Liverpool have confirmed Mohamed Salah – in the best season of his career – will stay for another couple of years, so the Reds could remain very competitive, after they are likely to win the league title this season.

