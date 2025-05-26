Enzo Maresca had a special message for his critics after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League on Sunday, while Romeo Lavia took aim at Jamie Carragher on social media.

Levi Colwill’s goal sealed a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest that confirmed a fourth-place finish and a return to Europe’s top table for the first time in three years.

It also prompted jubilant celebrations from co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly, who joined players and staff on the pitch at full-time at the City Ground.

Maresca, meanwhile, headed straight for the directors’ box before the final whistle had even sounded, raising his fists with the job all but done.

The Chelsea head coach later aimed a pointed response at those who had questioned him and his young squad.

“I didn’t have any doubt from the players,” Maresca said. “The doubt was from the outside.

“They were saying we were too young, we were not good enough. Unfortunately for them, they are wrong. In English I would say ‘eff off’ to all of them.

“We brought this club where it has to be, in the most important European competition.”

Chelsea’s average starting XI this season was the youngest ever in the Premier League era – just 24 years and 36 days – but also one of the most expensive squads ever assembled.

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365…

👉 Cole Palmer forces his way into Premier League XI of the season

👉 2024/25 Premier League Winners: Liverpool, Salah, Newcastle, Forest, Chelsea, Moyes and more

👉 16 Conclusions from the Premier League’s final day: Controversy, predictability, silver linings and more

Maresca added: “Unfortunately, we are in a business where people, you, judge us on results, and if we had not won today, you would have said it was a disaster.

“Today, we achieved an important target for this club.”

The result capped a strong end to the campaign for Chelsea, who won five of their final six league games. Although Maresca would have remained in charge next season regardless of Sunday’s outcome, it will be seen as confirmation that he’s the right man for the job.

But Maresca wasn’t the only one to rub his success in the face of critics, as Romeo Lavia took aim at Jamie Carragher on social media.

Carragher had predicted Chelsea would fall short in the top-four race, saying: “I’m not sure Chelsea have got the character and personality to go there and win.”

Lavia, who turned down a move to Carragher’s former club Liverpool in favour of Chelsea last summer, posted a series of images on Instagram after the match, including one of Carragher with his head in his hands.

Chelsea’s victory confirms their return to the Champions League alongside Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle.