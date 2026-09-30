Enzo Maresca has been tipped to leave Manchester City after they were found guilty of breaching almost all of their FFP charges.

On Tuesday evening, the Premier League confirmed the verdict on Man City’s FFP case, with the club facing massive sanctions if an appeal does not overturn the initial verdict.

Possible sanctions for Man City range from an appeal to being stripped of their Premier League titles, though they continue to insist on their innocence.

There are also potential consequences for Man City outside of sporting sanctions, including the exits of players and coaches.

Head coach Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer, could follow several players in leaving after it emerged that a ‘fire sale’ may occur after relegation from the Premier League.

And a report from Football Insider claims Maresca has ‘no intention’ of staying at Man City if they are relegated, while ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness has told the outlet that his exit could happen next June because he “will have clauses in his contract”.

“Well, I’m sure that obviously with these sort of charges hanging over them, he (Maresca) will have clauses in his contract,” Wyness told Football Insider.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

“If the decision is made before Christmas then, I wouldn’t expect him to go in January; I’d expect him to stay the whole year, but I would expect him to go in June.

“These are all hypothetical situations, so let’s be clear on that, but yes, if there is a relegation or some other form like that, I would expect him to go in June.

“There’ll be all sorts of clauses in the contract that’ll be in there that will be ready to be enforced. So that would be my short answer: yes, I would expect him to move at that level.”

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Man City appeal outcome ‘certain’ as huge point deduction predicted

Towards the end of last week, Wyness said Man City are “certain” to lose an appeal and also be handed a substantial points deduction.

“Yeah, I think there is (a chance of relegation); it seems to be that the appeal is tenuous at best for City. It looks like they’re going to be found guilty even after appeal,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“It does seem that there’s little room for mitigating circumstances to go in their favour, so the final verdict is likely to be very harsh. That would certainly include something up to 50 points, which would probably ensure relegation in some way.

“I think the appeal process will be shorter than we initially thought. It seems there’s such a level of guilt; it’s virtually all areas that they’ve been found guilty of.

“It will be very hard to appeal on facts, so they will have to appeal on points of law, which are much easier to resolve. I expect it to be two or three months maximum in terms of the appeal process.”

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