Erik ten Hag issues key Antony update as Man Utd prepare for Champions League clash

Antony is facing allegations of domestic abuse from his former girlfriend.

Antony could return to the Manchester United squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

The Brazilian forward has not played for the club since allegations of domestic abuse were made against him last month, with his most recent appearance occurring in the defeat to Arsenal on September 3.

Antony, who has strenuously denied the allegations, returned to the United Kingdom last Tuesday following a leave of absence to address the claims against him.

Although the 23-year-old has not been arrested or charged by police in either the UK or Brazil, Manchester United have come under pressure to take action on the player after severe criticism of their handling of the Mason Greenwood affair.

After claiming a top-four finish and Carabao Cup success last season, Manchester United have endured a troubled start to the new campaign, losing four of their opening seven Premier League fixtures.

The club sit a lowly 10th in the Premier League table and are also currently bottom of their Champions League group, having lost to German champions Bayern Munich in their opening fixture last month.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Galatasaray, Ten Hag announced that Antony is in contention to rejoin the squad having returned to first-team training.

He said: “Antony will be in consideration, but [Sunday] was his first time back at team training. We have final training [to come] and then we make a decision, but he will be in consideration.”

Pressed on his decision to reintegrate Antony into the squad while such allegations hang over him, Ten Hag added: “He co-operated fully. It came out that he is not charged, so…”

In a statement released on September 10, Antony – who joined Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth £86million in the summer of 2022 – was insistent of his innocence.

He said: “I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth.”

Ten Hag’s decision to factor Antony into his plans comes after the winger was withdrawn from the Brazil squad for September’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru soon after the allegations against him surfaced.

In other injury-related news, meanwhile, Ten Hag confirmed Manchester United will be without Lisandro Martinez for a further three months after the Argentina defender suffered “an aggravation” to the foot injury he originally suffered in April.

However, left-back Sergio Reguilon – signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the summer transfer window – is expected to return after missing Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Reguilon’s return to the side is expected to allow Sofyan Amrabat, who has impressed since arriving on loan from Italian club Fiorentina, to move into his preferred midfield role.

